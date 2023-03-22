Let’s go there! in Pokémon GO: how to complete Special Research and rewards

The event Let’s go there of Pokémon GO has brought with it to the game a Special Investigation that allows us to get several succulent rewards. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to complete the Special Research ¡Vamos Allá!:

How to unlock the Special Research ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon GO

To unlock the Special Investigation ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon GO simply we must log into the game between 03/21/2023 and 06/01/2023. Once this is done, it will be added to the Special tab of the Investigations.

As its name indicates, it is part of the event Let’s go there.

Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (1/6)

Capture 10 Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: 5 Poké Balls

Make 10 Curveball throws (0/10) – Reward: 5 Razz Berries

Give more power to a Pokémon 5 times (0/5) – Reward: 1000 Stardust

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 1500 XP and Mankey encounter

The first phase of ¡Vamos Allá! he asks us to capture ten Pokémon, hit ten Curveball throws, and power up any Pokémon five different times.

Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (2/6)

Capture 15 Pokémon (0/15) – Reward: 10 Poké Balls

Hit 10 Great Throws (0/10) – Reward: 5 Pinap Berries

Transfer 20 Pokémon (0/20) – Reward: 5 Super Balls

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2000 XP and encounter with Meditite

The second phase of ¡Vamos Allá! He asks us to capture fifteen Pokémon, to hit 10 throws. Great! or Excellent! and that we transfer twenty Pokémon to Professor Willow.

Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (3/6)

Give more power to a Pokémon 10 times (0/10) – Reward: 10 Super Balls

Make 7 Great Throws (0/7) – Reward: 1 Lure Module

Defeat a member of Team GO Rocket (0/1) – Reward: 3 Revive

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2500 XP and Machoke encounter

The third phase of ¡Vamos Allá! he asks us to capture ten Pokémon, hit ten Curveball throws, and power up any Pokémon five different times.

Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (4/6)

Professor Willow is working on this Investigation. Check back soon for more information! (0/1) – Reward: 5 Poké Balls

Rewards for completing the task: 1000 XP and 1000 Stardust

The fourth phase of ¡Vamos Allá! will be available soon.

Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (5/6)

In construction.

Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (6/6)

In construction.

