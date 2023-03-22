Let’s go there! in Pokémon GO: how to complete Special Research and rewards

The event Let’s go there of Pokémon GO has brought with it to the game a Special Investigation that allows us to get several succulent rewards. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to complete the Special Research ¡Vamos Allá!:
How to unlock the Special Research ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon GO
To unlock the Special Investigation ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon GO simply we must log into the game between 03/21/2023 and 06/01/2023. Once this is done, it will be added to the Special tab of the Investigations.
As its name indicates, it is part of the event Let’s go there.
Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (1/6)
The first phase of ¡Vamos Allá! he asks us to capture ten Pokémon, hit ten Curveball throws, and power up any Pokémon five different times.
Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (2/6)
The second phase of ¡Vamos Allá! He asks us to capture fifteen Pokémon, to hit 10 throws. Great! or Excellent! and that we transfer twenty Pokémon to Professor Willow.
Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (3/6)
The third phase of ¡Vamos Allá! he asks us to capture ten Pokémon, hit ten Curveball throws, and power up any Pokémon five different times.
Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (4/6)
The fourth phase of ¡Vamos Allá! will be available soon.
Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (5/6)
In construction.
Pokémon GO: Let’s go there! (6/6)
In construction.
