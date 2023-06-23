let’s go! You can have fun playing The Super Mario Bros. Rent a movie now on Pathe Thuis

super mario bros movie It’s nostalgia for the adults and pure fun for the kids. More good news; The animation film can already be rented at Pathé Thuis from 4.99 euros.

Thirty years ago there was an attempt to bring Mario to life on the silver screen. He failed miserably. super mario bros movie Thankfully I am doing much better.

chris pratt and jack black

Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are two struggling plumbers from Brooklyn who are inexplicably drawn to the Mushroom Kingdom in this new animated film. A terrified Luigi is almost immediately captured by Bowser’s (Jack Black) henchmen. Mario and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) must save her. Meanwhile, Bowser has bigger plans. He wants to somehow marry Peach and rule the Mushroom Kingdom. But Bowser soon learns that Peach is not a kitten to be handled without gloves.

most watched movie of 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a massive hit in the cinema world. The animated film was released in theaters in April and within 1 month grossed $1 billion worldwide. It is the first video game adaptation to earn that much money. Also, The Super Mario Bros. This movie is the most viewed movie of this year so far!

Mustache

It’s not hard to see why the plumber with the mustache movie is doing so well. The characters all look great, the colors pop off the screen, the movie is a lot of fun and the voice acting is at its best with Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy as the main highlights.

Rent

See with your own eyes how Mario and Peach enter their friend Luigi super mario bros movie You can escape Bowser’s clutches for 4.99 euros at Pathe Thuis starting today. That money gets you 30 days to watch the movie, after which it automatically disappears from your library.