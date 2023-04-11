Level up with DIGI and its tips to enjoy a top gaming experience

Having the highest fiber speed available in Spain does not have to cost you an arm and a leg. DIGI has recently improved the price of its 10 Gbps full speed fiber and you can hire it for only 25 euros per month.

PRO-DIGI Fiber is currently available in areas with SMART fiber in 32 provinces: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Vizcaya, La Rioja, Asturias, Almería, Seville, Valencia, Castellón, Valladolid, Granada, Toledo, Murcia, Cuenca, La Coruña, Alicante, Málaga, Badajoz, Tarragona, Huelva, Guadalajara, Ciudad Real, Albacete, Cantabria, Córdoba, Álava, Cádiz, León, Pontevedra, Jaén and Salamanca.

If you want to hire this rate, or the symmetric SMART 1 Gbps Fiber for 20 euros per month, it can be done through one of the operator’s points of sale, by calling 1200, thanks from the DIGI network, or at 919120120 from another operator. In addition, if you do it from their website you can check during the contract if the operator’s own network reaches your area.

The advantages of Wi-Fi 6

Another technology that helps a lot in the performance of your online games is Wi-Fi 6. DIGI has several router models that are compatible with this wireless connectivity standard that provides more range and coverage, as well as lower latency.

A compatible router, such as the recent ZTE H3600P with WiFi 6 on both bands, allows you to connect more devices at the same time without losing quality in the home wireless signal, it is more efficient because it requires less consumption from the connected devices and reduces interference between the connected equipment.

In addition to the aforementioned model, among the 11 different router models that DIGI installs, they also have Wi-Fi 6 the ZTE H3600, the Zyxel EX3301 and the Huawei HG8147X6. For its 10 Gbps PRO-DIGI fiber, it also has the Zyxel AX7501-B0 and the ZTE F8648P.

Wired connection

No matter how many advantages the WiFi connection has (and more if it is WiFi 6), the best connection experience will always be when your computer or console is connected directly to the router via Ethernet.

If it is 100% impossible for you to connect by cable, try to locate the gaming devices as close as possible to the router, so that the WiFi signal arrives cleaner and clearer. The fewer objects that can cause interference (architectural obstacles, other electronic devices, etc.), the better.

latency is key

Every gamer who regularly plays online has a main fear: lag. This term refers to the delay from sending information from an origin until it reaches its destination.

Ping or latency are especially important in those situations where the immediacy with which we communicate with a server is crucial. Latency or lag is inevitable because all distance communication involves a certain delay in the arrival of data. However, there are measurements of few millisecondsmore by its initials, which do not affect the user at all.

A high latency or lag produces a terrible experience. If you have a high ping, the quality of your internet connection will suffer and you will experience a delay in response time. On the other hand, a low ping will make any action you take in the game much faster, so you will get a better game flow.

DIGI has obtained great results in Speedtest, Ookla’s speed testing platform, the world’s leading platform for speed testing. In these, not only has it been certified that the operator has the fastest fiber network in Spain for the second consecutive year, but it has also been certified that it also obtains the best results in the country in latency. While the average latency in Spain stands at 13ms, DIGI manages to reduce it to 8ms and be the operator that achieves the best figures.

Turn off devices you are not going to use

if you want the best possible performance on your networkthe best thing would be to disconnect all those that will not be necessary during your game: smart speakers, Smart TVs or other computers.

If we have other devices that have connected to WiFi or we live with many people and each one of them is playing music, watching Netflix or playing their own online games, we will be stealing the bandwidth among us.

Either you play with the somewhat clearer panorama of connected devices, or you have a fiber capable of supporting them such as PRO-DIGI’s 10 Gbps, with which you can connect more devices at once without losing signal quality.

In fact, in order not to have to disconnect certain almost permanent connection devices, such as connected home devices, with PRO-DIGI you will have available two different networks: one for your usual devices, such as a computer or game console, and another for home automation.

configure the QoS

QoS (Quality of Service) is a feature of routers that will allow us to prioritize certain data traffic. What QoS allows us is to prioritize certain packets so that they are managed before others in the queue. In essence, it is capable of prioritize certain traffic over the rest to guarantee that certain connections will always work without problems, with a priority above the others.

QoS functionality is widely used in routers to give priority to game packets, and in this way, have lowest possible latency and lowest jitter possible (variation of latency), with the aim that the game has the best possible user experience, since the data is transmitted with priority to the device in which you are going to play.

Play like the pros

Gamers are the ones who take advantage of these types of recommendations in their online games. In fact, Giants, ZETA and Ramboot are some of the eSports teams that have PRO-DIGI Fiber in their gaming houses to play online and stream.

DIGI is an official partner of giants, so the quality of your full-speed fiber is key to achieving the best possible results. With 16 professional players, Giants has become a reference team in national and international esports in the main esports competitions, such as League of Legends, Valorant or fighting games.

ZETA is a team originating in Zaragoza and based in Madrid, which has professional players in esports such as League of Legends or Valorant. In addition, it is a benchmark club in digital entertainment, for which they need to have the best fiber on the market and connect with their community without unforeseen events.

Finally, DIGI is also present with its PRO-DIGI fiber at the physical headquarters of ramboot de Valencia, an innovation center specialized in gaming where the maximum benefit is made from all the network capacity in its facilities of nearly 700 m2, which make this space an innovative and pioneering center in the city, a benchmark for all lovers of esports and gaming.