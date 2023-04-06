Levi and Mikasa from Attack on Titan announced for Fortnite

Two new characters from the famous anime Attack on Titan will come to Fortnite, Levi and Mikasa star in the new trailer published by the official Fortnite account.

Epic Games released a new trailer for the latest Fortnite collaboration this week to confirm that two more skins are coming to the game, one for Levi and the other for Mikasa. These will join the previously revealed Eren Jaeger skin with Levi’s and Mikasa skins scheduled to be added to the game on April 11.

The trailer for the new Attack on Titan skins can be seen below, courtesy of Epic Games and Fortnite’s social media. We see Levi and Mikasa touring an Attack on Titan-style city that was built in Fortnite.

The trailer is brief, but for Attack on Titan fans who are also Fortnite players, it’s not like they need much more convincing anyway.

While Eren’s skin will be in the battle pass, these two skins are supposed to be sold in the in-game Item Shop for players to purchase with V-Bucks. Like any Fortnite collaboration, we expect this one to also come with some unique cosmetic accessories for the characters, such as pickaxes, back blings, etc., and there will likely be bundles on offer to bundle some of these items as well. looking to get the whole collection.