Levi and Mikasa from Shingeki no Kyojin join Eren in Fortnite: all the information

The skins of Levi and my house of Attack on Titan/shingeki no kyojin they have already reached Fortnite. In this news we show you how the new collaboration of Attack the titans in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4.

Levi and Mikasa land in Fortnite: this is the new Shingeki no Kyojin skins

One of the main novelties of Fortnite patch 24.20 are the Shingeki no Kyojin new skins of Levi and my house. Among all the new content added by this update to the game, we have both these new skins and their respective accessories. The list of objects is as follows:

All Levi and Mikasa objects in Fortnite

Skin Captain Levi

Transformation Serum Back Bling

Harvesting Tool Blades

Skin Mikasa Ackermann

Backpacking accessory Mineral Lamp

Symphonic Saber Harvesting Tool

Regimental Cloak Back Bling

Hang Glider Wing of Lightning Spears

Emote Titan Rush: Onslaught

Emote Titan Rush: Freestyle

Graffiti Mikasa Brave

Grumpy Levi Emoticon

Official artwork of Levi from Shingeki no Kyojin in Fortnite

The Levi’s skin brings with him the backpacking accessory Transformation Serum.

Official artwork of Mikasa from Shingeki no Kyojin in Fortnite

The mikasa skin comes with the backpacking accessory Mineral Lamp.

Official artwork of Shingeki no Kyojin skins in Fortnite

Both skins join Eren jaegersecret skin of the Battle Pass of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 and unlockable from today if we are completing his set of Missions.

Regimental Cloak Backpacking Accessory

This collaboration has also brought with it the Regimental Cloak backpack accessory, which allows us to use four different emblems:

Garrison

Military police

cadet corps

Explorer

Last but not least, have been added two new Mythic rarity items from Attack on Titan: the Lightning Spears and the Three Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment. We can find this Mythical weapon and this Mythical item in the new Survey Corps Trunks all over the island.

Survey Corps Trunks

Three Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment

In our Fortnite guide we help you with several of the most important aspects of the game, such as what Reality Augments are there or how to complete all the Missions.

