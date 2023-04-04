Leviathan begins the VCT: Americas on the right foot

The dragon came to Los Angeles to dominate the league of VALORANT. Leviathan started VCT: Americas on the right foot, achieving a very exciting first victory. The Sky Dragon Squad won N.R.G. by 2-0 with a very solid level and demonstrating the necessary character to be one of the best. Opening its participation in the VCT: Americas, Leviathan managed to prevail against the North American team. Victory fell on the fast track, the 2-0which materialized with a comeback in Pearl and a beating in Lotus.

The first week of the VCT: Americas ends with a smile on the face of Leviathan’s followers. The levianeta started the season with everything, confirming the comments of the rivals that they are a very strong team and very serious when it comes to playing. Leviathan’s first victim was not a minor rival, far from it. Leviathan beat NRGNorth American organization that took over the services of the nucleus that knew how to belong to OpTic Gaming and become champion of the VCT: Reykjavik 2022. The celestial dragon started with everything and we summarize for you how their first clash was, which ended in a sweet victory.

Leviathan debuts at VCT: Americas beating the Reykjavik champions

It was not easy in the previous one, but it was not difficult in the execution either, Leviathan Kicked Off Its VCT Season: Americas Winning Big. The closing of the first week of the highest division of VALORANT in America was left in the hands of Leviathan and NRG. The Latin American team arrived with good expectations, although the rival was expected to be very complicated and the sensations were equal. The previous meeting was a war of flattery between the players of both teams. Especially from NRG captain Pujan Mehta”FNS“, who recognized Leviathan as one of the most serious and powerful teams in the league.

The suspicions came to an end when the server began to count rounds, Leviathan and N.R.G. they were released in the Pearl. Leviathan’s choice awaited chaos from start to finish. While it was his map, the Latin American dragon didn’t manage to stabilize in the game until late in the game. The first half ended even 6-6 and it was not until the round of 11-11 that Leviathan stopped being behind on the scoreboard. Going from less to more, Leviathan connected and warmed up to turn the result around and take the map from him. The attacking side benefited from the growth in confidence of the Leviatán boys, who closed with a 13-11 that changed the whole atmosphere of the party.

While Leviathan went from less to more, NRG began to disappear in the series, especially as a whole. The North American team began to run out of ideas in the face of constant harassment from the Leviathan game. NRG began to breathe via individualities, something that was not enough to fight the sky dragon in the second map. Leviathan He did not take his foot off the accelerator and cheered up for the comeback, they managed to make it 2-0 at the Lotus. Extreme ease for Leviatán in the second map, the readings of the Latinos were superior, highlighting a great work prior to the match. He match MVP fell into the hands of Francisco Aravena”kiNgg“, who accounted for 35 murders in the series. Another outstanding actor was Vicente Compagnon «tacolilla«, who kneaded, as they say in the region, on the map of Lotus with 19 murders only on that map.

With more than good sensations, Leviathan will continue his tour of VCT: Americas next week. The dragon must be measured next April 8 in view of RAGE from 00:00, and on Sunday, (Spanish time) (7:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile). The Brazilian team of FURIA comes from winning by 2-0 to the other Latin American representative of the VCT: Americas, KRÜ Esports. Leviathan he will have to exact revenge for his compatriot in the second week. While on his part, KRÜ will seek to add their first victory against MIBRanother of the Brazilian teams, on Sunday April 9th from the same time.