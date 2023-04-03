Leviathan closes the first week of the VCT Americas with a win

Officially the first week of the three great competitions of the Valorant Champions Tour have finished, last friday Team Heretics put the end point to an exciting super week in it VCT EMEA and nothing more moments ago Leviathan He did the same with a huge win against N.R.G. to say goodbye to the first week of competition in the most important event in the American continent.

The levianeta beat the American squad 2-0 (Pearl: 13-11; Lotus: 13-4). The team led by the Argentine Onur started on the wrong foot losing the first few games in Pearl (leviathan pick), however the change of sides fell to the levianeta like a glove to turn around a great map with a great performance by King and Mazino. The Chileans recorded 11/19/11 and 16/20/10 respectively to get the first point of the series.

The closing of the series and the triumph of Leviathan He came in Lotus (NRG pick)Unlike the first scenario, here the Chileans dominated the game from start to finish and after a good first half that ended 7-4, the South American team kept the next five rounds on the attacking side to put the finishing touch to a spectacular day that had the Chilean Francisco “king” Aravena as the series’ most valuable player.

The results of Week 1 and the VCT Americas Rankings

With the huge victory of Leviathan, he VCT Americas says goodbye to its first week of competition, this weekend was loaded with great games with some results that could be foreseen. However, this has only just begun, the season is just beginning and anything can happen in the coming months, below we leave you the results of the first weekend and how the competition was made up. Positions table.

Sentinels 2-1 100Thieves

2-1 100Thieves KRU Esports 0-2 RAGE

LOUD 2-1 MIBR

2-1 MIBR Evil Geniuses 0-2 Cloud9

Leviathan Esports 2-0 NRG

We are having an INCREDIBLE first week of #VCTAmericas. 5 teams are placed in the first position.

5 teams will seek to add their first victory the following week. Who will climb the leaderboard in week 2?

— VALORANT Esports LATAM (@valesports_la) April 3, 2023

