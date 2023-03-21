Lexa will not follow in the footsteps of Miley Cyrus and Shakira: “Ball forward”

Many bet that in the wave of “women do not suffer, women earn”, Lexa would follow in the footsteps of Miley Cyrus and Shakira and release autobiographical music and with a strong direct or indirect influence on everything she has experienced in recent days in relation to her husband. MC Guimê and his behavior within the BBB 23which culminated in his expulsion.

Fans were looking forward to it, especially when the singer used social media to vent her discontent and how emotionally shaken she was by it all. Of course, when we mention Miley Cyrus and Shakira, we are talking about two divas who lived relationships full of betrayal and even control over their actions and posture. Toxic and bad relationships. They are different situations in this regard, since Lexa and Guimê have been together for 10 years, the love seemed to be very strong and the relationship very happy.

In the face of recent events, there was that feeling that in the face of the current situation, something similar to what happened to Miley and Shakira, who made their personal dramas, a piggy bank full of money, could happen. The two profit millions daily and even suffering, they suffer filling their bank accounts.

In the case of Lexa, the singer and Guimê have already talked, they agreed and the singer published a photo in front of a set of vinyl records and in the stories highlighted the work with her team to choose the next song. The focus is on the career and “ball forward”, as the singer highlighted. Life goes on and for Lexa, love won. If you are really happy, your good is the most valuable.

