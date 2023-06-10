Liar’s Company organizes event for everyone with diabetes during Diase Family Day (Liar)

Lier’s Nick van der Halen and Stefanie van den Broek are organizing the DIESE Family Day for the second time on Saturday 3 June. It is an event where people with diabetes, their families and friends come together to meet, share and learn about diabetes care.

Five years ago, Nick and Stephanie’s lives changed forever when their son, Cedric, was diagnosed with diabetes. The diagnosis was heartbreaking, but the challenge has made the family stronger. This led to the holding of the first Dyce Family Day last year, a day on which Cedric and others could see that they are not alone in this world.

“We are thrilled to once again host Diasé Family Day as an event for the diabetes community. An opportunity for people with diabetes and their loved ones to come together, share experiences, and gain knowledge about diabetes care. It is important to provide an opportunity to share. We hope this day will contribute to a better understanding of diabetes and support for those affected by it,” says Nick Van Der Hallen.

During the Diase Family Day, various educational sessions, interactive workshops and motivational lectures are planned. Diabetes care experts will be on hand to talk about the latest advances in diabetes management and share valuable tips and advice. There is also room for personal exchange and contact with peers. At informational booths, visitors will have access to tools, technologies and resources that can assist them in effective diabetes management. (CVR)

Diase Family Day will take place on Saturday 3 June from 2 to 6 pm at Diase, Duwijkstraat 17 in Lier. Register at diace.be/event/familiedag-2023