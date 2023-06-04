Liberian rebel leader to be sentenced to 20 years in prison in Switzerland on appeal

An appeals court at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court on Thursday upheld a 20-year prison sentence for a former rebel leader in the West African country of Liberia. He is being punished for war crimes and crimes against humanity. According to a lawyer for prosecutors.

Judges decided to uphold the crimes against humanity charges against 48-year-old Aliu Kosia, who were indicted earlier this year by prosecutors and prosecutors. The defense disputed all the charges and asked for acquittal. Allen Werner, a lawyer for four of the seven plaintiffs, described the decision as historic.

The Swiss Criminal Court in 2021 has already declared Cossia guilty of murder, rape and the use of child soldiers during the first civil war in the 1990s. The former commander had fled to Switzerland in 1998 and was arrested there in 2014. His militia fought against the National Patriotic Front of Liberia, led by later President Charles Taylor.

Conflicts in Liberia killed nearly a quarter of a million people from 1989 to 2003. A Swiss law gives prosecutors in the country the ability to prosecute war crimes suspects, regardless of where the crimes allegedly took place.