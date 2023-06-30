Libianka is at No. 1 in the Top 40 for the third week in a row

Libya has also suffered the biggest blow of our country this week. In other versions, the American is helped by Cian Ducrot, Ayra Starr and Omah Ley.

There are multiple versions of current No. 1 hits, but because the single version counts as well, a solo artist with a single hit has been at number one for 29 weeks. Before Libianka, Claude Ladada (Mon Dernier Mot), Miley Cyrus (Flowers) and Lorraine (Tattoo) were in the top 40.

how you samba to 2

Criss Kross Amsterdam, How You Samba by Sofia Reyes and Tinie Tempah, climbed up to second place and is the main competitor to The Peoples. Criss Cross Amsterdam is in the Top 10 for the 100th week this week. This makes them the sixth Dutch act to achieve this feat. Marco Borsato is the Dutch record holder with 230 weeks in the top quarter of the Top 40.

Tattoos in the 10 biggest Eurovision hits

Lorraine’s tattoo slipped to third place. She knows how to reach the top ten biggest Eurovision Song Contest hits with her hits. He himself tops that list with Euphoria (since 2012). Lauren has pushed her compatriot ABBA out of the top 10, with Waterloo now at number 11.

Last week’s newest, Rondae’s Break My Heart is the Fastest Moving Song of the Week. The band from Utrecht moves up six places to No. 29 this week.

It Goes Like Nanana Is the Top Newcomer

Peggy Gow’s It Goes Like Nana is the highest of the three entries at number 19. Gau Dutch is the third artist from South Korea in the top 40. Psy and BTS are his predecessors. read more here All about the newcomers.

Photo: Youtube

(30/06/2023)

