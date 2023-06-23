“Life in plastic, it’s fabulous!” This Is the New Version of ‘Barbie Girl’ by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

music“I’m a barbie girl, in barbie’s world”, she a Lyrics Arousing a sense of nostalgia in many people. Pop sensation Aqua took the world by storm in 1997 with the earworm ‘Barbie Girl’, but Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have given the song a new take for the release of the new film ‘Barbie’.

The new film ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling opens in Belgian cinemas on July 19, but a new print of Greta Gerwig has been making a lot of noise online for weeks. For example, in France the new poster made headlines with an allusion (pun intended?) to the French dialect for sex: “Cane”.

Watch the music video for ‘Barbie World’ by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice here

But apart from the film, its soundtrack is also being eagerly awaited. After Dua Lipa, who released her ‘Barbie’ song ‘Dance the Night’ a few weeks ago, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have also uploaded their contributions to the soundtrack. The pair were allowed to give a new take on the world famous ‘Barbie Girl’ song. And you can take that literally, as one might conclude that they’ve pulled a 2023 jacket over it. Although the song is originally from the Danish band Aqua, the original song is only sampled.

You can watch ‘Barbie’ in a cinema near you from 19th July. The lead roles will be played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as Helen Mirren, John Cena, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and Nicole Coughlan.

Listen to Aqua’s 1997 original below



Watch the trailer of ‘Barbie’ here.

Barbie poster in France © Warner Bros.



