Lifeweaver Abilities for Overwatch 2

Detailed the skill set for the new support hero.

this morning was introduced Lifeweaverthe next character to join the cast of heroes of Overwatch 2 and whose abilities have already been detailed.

The Season 4 of Overwatch 2 will start next week, bringing this with it as the main novelty the addition of Lifeweaver, a new hero of medium.

“It doesn’t matter if they play as, against or with Lifeweaver; he brings something new and exciting to the game through his mechanics, playstyles, and perspectives,” the developers of Overwatch 2 about the new character on the Blizzard page.

With a trailer that introduced the character both in his design, personality, and with a glimpse into his running abilities, from the team at Overwatch offered a more detailed description about skill set for Lifeweaver.

Healing Flower (Skill)

Hold to charge up a healing burst. Release to heal a target ally.

Thorn Bolt (basic attack)

Fires a burst of projectiles quickly.

Petal Platform (Skill)

Throws a platform that rises when an ally or enemy steps on it.

Revitalizing Dash (Skill)

You run in your direction of travel and heal yourself.

Lifeline Grab (Skill)

Pulls an ally to your location, protecting them as they arrive.

Parting Gift (Passive)

When you die, you leave behind a gift that heals the first person, enemy or ally, to take it.

Tree of Life (Ultimate Ability)

Places a tree that instantly heals allies when it sprouts and continues to heal every so often for as long as it lives.

Within the Overwatch lore, Niran PruksaManee, better known by the nickname Lifeweaver, is a character who comes from thailand This being born into one of the richest families in that Southeast Asian country.

Being forced to go to the Vishkar Academy of ArchitectureLifeweaver took his own path thanks to his love of nature, which he used to create biolight technology that allows him to heal people around the world.

Through his time at Vishkar Academy, Lifeweaver came to know Symmetrabecoming a friendship that will be reflected in Overwatch 2.

Lifeweaver will reach Overwatch 2 the next April 11 as part of Season 4.

Fountain: @PlayOverwatch

Follow gamer style on Google News

Related