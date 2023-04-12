Lifeweaver generates numbers on Twitch and in-game bugs

April 12, 2023, 12:22 – Updated April 12, 2023, 12:23

Overwatch 2 has kicked off its Season 4. The new period of Blizzard Entertainment’s hero shooter opens before our eyes with a new hero, new game modes and events throughout the next 40 days, as well as a lot of anticipation for the future. That yes, although the interest of Overwatch 2 had waned, Lifeweaver and his “Jojo-references” are crazy outside and inside the game.

The premiere of this season arrived yesterday afternoon, April 11, and although there were no major problems in the Blizzard launcher or in the game itself, the desire to play for many diminished the experience of others. By last night, the Americans crowned their application with a alert which indicated certain connection errors.

In fact, both us and the community reported certain slowdowns on the server that directly affected the connection. We were able to check these errors with a excessive latency which increased our ping from a negligible 40 ms to a somewhat worrisome 100msespecially for those looking for a more competitive experience.

This means that many players made the jump back to the hero shooter, well out of curiosity; good because the added changes are to your liking. Likewise, this influence also “affected” twitch. Amazon’s streaming platform witnessed Overwatch 2 see a considerable increase in viewers with a peak of almost 90,000 connected usersa figure that has not been reached since January of this year.





The desire for more content for the game is clear, but this is not an indicator that Overwatch 2 is doing it wrong, nor is it good. Last February, with Season 3 starting, the number of viewers also increased, and the recent peak has an added bonus: the expectation generated by a character clearly taken from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

