Lifeweaver is Overwatch 2’s first pansexual hero; origin story, lore and more

Season 4 of Overwatch 2 is very close to start. In addition to a new Battle Pass that will include new cosmetic content and other news, a new support hero will be introduced: Lifeweaver.

Recently at LEVEL UP we had the opportunity to speak with Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie, Chonlawat Thammawan and Kenny Hudson from Blizzard Entertainment in an interview with other media and community members. There, the creatives talked in detail about the backstory, personality, and more details of the new character.

Who is Lifeweaver, the new hero of Overwatch 2?

Niran PruksaManee, better known as Lifeweaver, was born in Chiang Mai, Thailand, into an extremely wealthy family. In an attempt to impose order and uniformity, his parents sent him to the Vishkar Academy of Architecture. However, his fascination with nature motivated him to travel the world.

During his journey, Lifeweaver discovered that people needed help. With the goal and inspiration to help, he combined science and nature to create a technology ― and virtually a new kind of life ― that could heal the world’s wounds. After the Vishkar Corporation claimed the invention belonged to the company, Niran PruksaManee fled with it and became a fugitive.

“For me, it was a matter of showing someone who had everything, and made the decision to improve the world instead of being comfortable to face the people who poisoned the world and find ways to make them stop (…) I think that I’m excited about [Lifeweaver], and it is that he made brave and dangerous decisions. And you’ll see that in the conversations,” said Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie, Lead Narrative Designer.

Lifeweaver is a bright, confident and positive character, and that is reflected in his interactions with the cast. While it’s not in his nature to criticize other people, he will have some tense conversations with heroes like Moira. But in general, he is a warm person who is kind to others.

The creatives confirmed that Niran PruksaManee met Satya Vaswani, better known as Symmetra, at the Vishkar Academy of Architecture. The two struck up a friendship, and are expected to have interesting interactions in Overwatch 2.

Lifeweaver’s design is built from elements of Thai culture

“Lifeweaver didn’t get along very well with the people at Vishkar Academy. Symmetra was basically the only person in the school who got it. They were roommates and very good friends. So you’ll see those conversations in the game, and they’re amazing together; the actors did an amazing job with the lines of dialogue,” Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie told us.

Related Video: Overwatch 2 – Upcoming Content Overview

It’s Official: Lifeweaver Is Overwatch 2’s First Pansexual Hero

the characters of Overwatch 2 they are very diverse and unique, and Blizzard Entertainment will once again bet on representation and inclusion. Lifeweaver is not only the first Thai hero in the hero shooter, he is also the first openly pansexual character in the cast.

The studio addressed the sexuality of characters like Tracer and Soldier 76 for the first time in comics and other media, plus it’s rarely discussed in-game. On this occasion, the creatives changed the focus and decided that the new hero’s pansexuality should be open and reflected within the title through conversations, etc.

“Representation has always been really important to this team, and we’ve been looking for a way to express that more. So, in terms of Lifeweaver, we wanted a pansexual character, and the approach was one that everyone was happy with: for her to be an openly pansexual character. You’ll see that reflected in lines of dialogue, conversations, and other material. We are also looking to expand that in the future,” commented Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie.

The creatives commented in the interview that they decided to make Niran PruksaManee a pansexual character early on in the design and development process, plus they worked with many people to bring it to life and make sure “everyone’s voices are heard.”

“Lifeweaver is the first pansexual character. I want to focus on the ‘openly’ part (…) I am very happy to say that [la pansexualidad] it’s something we made part of the core of the character. You’ll see that expression in conversations with other heroes; I don’t want to give spoilers, but there will be some flirting, so I’d like everyone to keep an eye out for that. We are very excited to see how that is received”, commented Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie.

Players will be able to unlock Lifeweaver through the free and premium Battle Pass. It will be available when Season 4 hits Overwatch 2 next April 11.

You will find information about the abilities and play style of this new hero if you click on this link.

But tell us, what do you think of the abilities of this new hero? Let us read you in the comments.

Overwatch 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can read more news related to him if you click here.

Related Video: Overwatch 2 – “Ramattra” Story Trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram / Google News