Lifeweaver, Overwatch’s new support hero

After the premiere of Overwatch 2The team of Blizzard It has continued working to frequently incorporate new features into the action game. Fruit of this work, the next April 11 the Season 4. Although the details about the additions of this season have not yet been revealed, the company has presented the next hero that will debut with his arrival. We are talking about Lifeweavera new support hero with which he adds the 37 characters.

A native of Thailand, Lifeweaver stands out for its love and respect for nature, as well as its advanced biolight technology. This groundbreaking science permeates your abilities and plays a vital role in the healing and utility aspects of your kit. Able to lift up his teammates with Petal Pad, bring them to safety with Life Grasp, or maintain their health with Healing Burst, making Lifeweaver a well-rounded support hero that brings plenty of stamina and utility to his team. His gameplay is one of the most complex in the game to date, and he is the first openly pansexual Overwatch hero.

This Thursday, April 6, we will be able to know all the details about Season 4 of Overwatch 2.