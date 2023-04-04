Lifeweaver, the next hero for Overwatch 2

Occupying the role of support, the new character will be added to the game in Season 4.

Overwatch 2 prepares to welcome you to the Season 4a season that will have as its most outstanding addition the new character called Lifeweaver.

Following the roadmap that was presented last year, the sequel to Overwatch will start this Tuesday April 11 its new season of content.

After a Season 3 that added to the hero shooter the new map of Antarctic Peninsula and the collaboration with One Punch Man, Overwatch 2 will once again have a new hero after the arrival of Ramattra within Season 2.

Lifeweaver, the new support of Overwatch 2

Lifeweaver is the name of the next character to join the cast of heroes, being described as an intelligent adventurer and curious to use biolight technology.

The presentation of the new character came through a trailer in which not only Lifeweaver’s appearance was known, but also their skills were shown.

Thus, Lifeweaver will have the power of healing through biolight technology, which will help you heal at a distance in a mechanic similar to Kiriko’s ofudas. Likewise, it will have its respective main shot to deal damage to enemies.

Other Lifeweaver abilities will be the ability to hold an ally to move it from place, thus being helpful to avoid falls as exemplified in the video.

The new support technology will allow you to create a structure in a certain area chosen by the player to lift the characters, serving as a way to protect allies from an area attack like the one carried out by Orisa.

Finally, two more Lifeweaver abilities will be a side scrolling at speed to dodge attacks with the video closing with what will be the ultimate, which will be based on the summoning of a tree-shaped artifact that will grant healing over a wide range.

Lifeweaver will be one of the rewards of the new battle pass, being unlocked in the free pass at level 45 or having access to it from the beginning of the season if the premium battle pass is purchased in exchange for 1,000 OW Coins ($10).

