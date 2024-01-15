Liga de Quito begins title defense in Pro League with win National Championship game

After the Recopa Sudamericana title loss, Liga de Quito begins defense of its crown did it locally and with a 2-1 win against MakaraIn a duel that pitted the two champions of Ecuador’s professional football tournaments against each other.

The Serie A champions struck first in the early stages of the match, with goals for each team.

The league became tough in the beginning And within four minutes they took the lead. Lisandro Alzuagare handled the ball freely To settle in front of the field and get cross shot Due to which he beat goalkeeper Christian Correa and made the score 1-0.

But The 2023 Serie B champion reacted immediately And through a penalty shot he was successful in equalizing the score after 7 minutes. Alexander Dominguez strikes in the field Facundo Ponce and the same Argentine attacker were in charge of taking the penalty Declaring 1-1.

The league showed better dynamics against the A’s. Ambateno team that included the eight foreigners allowed by the Pro League in its initial rosterWith only Christopher Angulo, Janpol Morales and Daniel Pozorro as Ecuadorian players.

Makara offered freedom in his defensive block And in the 10th minute the second goal for the locals could have come from Oscar Zambrano’s shot which crashed horizontal. Also at the age of 16, a center back from Jose Quinteros could not find a finisher when Alex Arce and Michael Estrada passed during the game.

Local people put pressure and Arce took revenge with a precise header in the 29th minute. On one hand, the goal is to make it 2-1 for the university students.

The Whites were in trouble in the second half. The Ambateno team was looking for a tie and put pressure on the locals, who could not repeat the good performance of the first half despite moving the chips on the field of play.

macara grew up, which closed the field of action to the local people, but found no way to equalize. Ponce was a constant threat to the Azucena defence, who had to go to extreme lengths to avoid the collapse of their own goal and add the first three points of the tournament. (D)