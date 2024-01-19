Liga MX: Andres Guardado and the unexpected activities of Clausura 2024

ESPN presents some of the players who have surprised by changing direction in their careers for Clausura 2024

The 2024 winter market has put football fans on a ‘rollercoaster’ of emotions. Liga MX Throughout its network, there is the classic generation of rumors about possible signings and departures, as well as confirmed signings that resonate like ‘bombs’ in some clubs.

Cristian Calderon Andres Guardado | cad cowell espn

domestic midfielder Atlas On some occasions he was refused to retire at ‘home’ by the red and black team, so he chose Lyon at the age of 37 to continue his story with the past more than the future in football.

He is also the former captain of mexican team He spent 17 seasons in European football. Deportivo La Coruña, Valencia, bayer leverkusen, psv eindhoven And real daughters His career, as well as his record, include one Spanish second division title, the Intertoto Cup, two Eredivisie laurels and the Netherlands Super Cup.

As an international, andres guardado He is part of a select group of five-time world champions, sharing a spot with his compatriots Antonio Carbajal, Rafael Márquez, and claims three Gold Cups in his individual career.

domestic striker Toluca Returned to the Scarlets unit after spending five years as a player Shivaj With Chiaroscuro, due to several scandals that changed his label from a young promise to an undisciplined player, although he had the 2019 Gold Cup title and a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as part of his luggage.

With six months of contract remaining, alexis vega He filled the tolerance of the Red and White leadership, after a party during a team campaign Toluca Within the framework of Matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023, they therefore looked for an accommodation to recover part of the investment that left more delight than trophies in the institution. blue Cross And san jose earthquake They seemed like candidates, although Toluca was chosen.

The defender became involved in a series of scandals and indisciplines during his four-year stay as a player. Shivaj And the highest point in the relationship came thanks to the party itself vega He was designated as a participant, so the board allowed his contract to be terminated so he could sign with a team of his choice after 111 appearances, ten goals and eight assists for Rabanos.

The arrival of cristian calderon To Necaxa For the Clausura 2024, America appeared on the scene and were interested in the left back’s services to give him a new opportunity within the champion team. Liga MXFor a player whose career has been tainted by indiscipline and controversy since promoting the game as part of Hidrorios.

Mexican-American forward and Stars and Stripes team generated controversy with his arrival ShivajSince the team boasts a tradition that included fielding players representing mexican teammodified by family Vergara In recent years, there has been a move toward a policy of fielding players of Mexican origin based on birth or ancestry, regardless of which team they represent.

The 20-year-old left winger, who has Mexican ancestry on his maternal side, is a product of the lower classes san jose earthquake of MLS, debuted with the first team in 2019 and made 118 appearances for the ‘Earthquakes’ over five seasons, scoring 13 goals and twelve assists. As part of the U.S. national team, Cowell began his process with the under-16 squad in 2019 and made his debut with the senior team two years later, making a total of eleven appearances and five goals.

During the preseason, captain of blue Cross There was a dispute with the new coach of the team martin anselmiFor which he surprisingly requested his departure from the institution a few days before the start of the Clausura 2024 and was not part of Argentina’s call-up for the duel corresponding to matchday 1 against Pachuca.

More than a week after his displeasure with the new coaching staff for not being considered as part of the star XI, the Paraguay defender’s fate still remains a mystery as he waits to continue his career. Liga MX or other latitude.

Natural Mexican attacker, the greatest net-breaker in the history of Monterrey with 160 goals, left the institute after 17 tournaments Liga MX312 duels were played and a total of 154 goals were scored cougar Before the start of the 2024 closing Liga MX,

Upon arriving in Mexico City, the Argentine-born player announced that he “did not like the manner” of his departure because they had become tiresome, but added that he was grateful to the institution that had given everything to his family over the years.