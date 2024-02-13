Liga MX: Anselmi and Gago, star technicians of Clausura 2024

ESPN experts evaluate the performances of Martin Anselmi, Fernando Gago and Gustavo Lema in the first third of the tournament

Mexico.- blue Cross, Shivaj And cougar They do not occupy the first three places Completion 2024But according to the experts’ analysis, due to their performance in the first six dates of the regular tournament as well as the numbers obtained, they reach excellent qualification. espn,

La Maquina y El Rebaño has a technical director who is new to Mexican football, while a man from Pumas is making his debut as a first-class tactician after several decades as Antonio Mohammed’s assistant, and coincidentally all three He is of Argentinian nationality.

martin anselmiOf blue Cross, Fernando GagoOf Shivajand Gustavo Lema, from cougarThey started the tournament as ‘unknown coaches’ and today they are cheering for their respective teams. Liga MX For their football proposal.

according to analysts espn, Alselmi, Gago And Principle They are approving of his first attempt as head coach, although it is Anselmi and Gago who take the cake and are considered the “stars”.

hector huerta

“The general table tells us that Gago, Anselmi And Principle He has done a very good job. I would say that what football coaches do is more important. Shivaj and of blue Cross, as Lema had been working with ‘Turko’ Mohammed since the previous tournament; He already knows the team, he has already adapted very well cougar And possibly already have another time job,” says Hector Huerta.

He says “instead.” Gago And Anselmi He started from the beginning and from what he has done so far, I would say he is the highlight having covered one-third of the tournament. too much Gago As Anselmi “They will share a great place as the most outstanding technicians this tournament has ever seen.”

Héctor Huerta also talks about outstanding players and the disappointments of the competition: “So far, for me, the most outstanding player, which is no surprise because he comes with a great reputation, is Jorge ‘Corcho’ Rodríguez.

From the moment he arrived at Monterrey, it was clear that he was a real reinforcer and that the club respected him greatly; “Now that he has come in every game he has shown his quality.”

Hector Huerta says that “he is a player who snatches a lot of balls, who covers a lot of ground and who also comes out clearing the ball. For Monterrey, he has been a missing part in the team’s planning Is and will definitely be important from here till the end of the tournament.

Another figure that seems relevant to the commentator espn, “Although with less weight on the field, this is Oussama Idrissi, Pachuca’s reinforcement. He is having a good tournament as a scorer and assister. Dibar Cambindo also with Necaxa; He has scored important goals. And Pachuca’s Salomon Rondon has also managed to score very valuable goals for the team and is the leading net-breaker, like ‘Mudo’ Aguirre, who was alone fighting with the goals in Atlas, although he was injured; “He was playing well enough to be noticed and noticed by other teams.”

The disappointing player he believes is Uruguayan center back Camilo Candido, “a reinforcement that cost us dearly.” blue Cross, He is one of the players he included Anselmi and Iván Alonso (Machine’s sports director); “He’s been a substitute practically since he arrived” and adds to a team that works well blue Cross It is no longer important.

“And maybe Andres Guardado (is another disappointment), because the expectations were very high and so far he has not been able to adjust to the team and unfortunately he just got an injury that will probably keep him out of the game for a while.”

heriberto murieta

The three strategists have convinced Heriberto Murieta. “Their work has been great, but I especially highlight this Anselmi with blue Cross Because it’s been a long time since we saw each other blue Cross So exciting, with high, suffocating pressure, of a good team game; The team’s methodology and its offensive proposition is good. blue Cross “He’s playing good football.”

Heriberto Murrieta says that “not long ago we saw something like this blue Cross Three coaches in particular have done a great job with this face. AnselmiThen Gago And finally the motto.”

According to Heriberto Murrieta’s view, Pachuca’s reinforced Dutch striker, Osama Idrissi, is the surprise of the Clausura 2024, while ‘Chino’ Huerta is a disappointment.

dionisio estrada

“So far, all three have done a good job. maybe it was too much Gago, Anselmi, His teams have quickly picked up on what their coaches want and they are the ones who are the most adept at their styles. “I see the Pumas taking a step back with Lema, but better than I thought before the start of the tournament,” says Dionisio Estrada.

In his opinion, by the end of date six, no player was surprised or disappointed by the competition.

francisco gabriel de anda

For Francisco Gabriel de Anda, both AnselmiLike Gago and Lema, there are coaches who are doing a great job leading their respective teams and “it’s in line with the expectations that were placed on them.”

As for the outstanding player of the tournament, in his opinion it is Monterrey youngster Ali Ávila, who arrived at the current tournament at Pumas and who scored a double against Puebla in his debut for Auriez on Sunday .

Roberto Gomez Junco

To Roberto Gomez Junco All three explain him, but especially Anselmi, because of how the face of the machine has changed, and he highlights his very good start at the top of Pumas, Chivas and Cruz Azul.

“Cruz Azul, a completely renewed, revitalized team, a team that is also supportive, committed like it was not in many tournaments; “It is deep in its attacks, a Cruz Azul that to my liking is emerging as the fourth great candidate in the title fight in this Clausura 2024.”