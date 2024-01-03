Liga MX – Toluca | Alexis Vega tells his truth about his indiscipline at Chivas and his last few months in the team

alexis vega He broke the silence and spoke for the first time His departure from Chivas at the end of the tournament opening 2023 return to TolucaA team where he made his professional debut was marked by indiscipline issues after being in the flock.





Front He was even separated from the team Accused of bringing people from outside the team into the concentration hotel last semester; However, refuted the rumors spreadBut he didn’t even want to go into details to reveal the exact reasons why he was excluded Guadalajara,

“That’s all I have to say.” it was all a lie, That means everything, everything he said was a lie. later ok These are the things I’m going to keep. Because if I tell you something or the other, they may believe, they may not believe, or they may There may be other problems, Since that topic I haven’t touched it,” Vega said in an interview for his partner Jesus ‘Canelo’ Angulo’s podcast.



Alexis Vega, former Chivas football player. Instagram: @chivas

Chivas fans messed with him

alexis vega recognized him Leaving Guadalajara was not easy, The team in which he played for four years, and where he had problems fan During the months which, according to their version, They were seduced by rumors of alleged indiscipline.

“It was very hard, Nate i felt so stupid (Say goodbye to Chivas). the subject ofFans and people, it was a little more complicated thereBecause after what happened in Toluca regarding alleged indiscipline, LFans started getting worried“, the forward admitted.

And it was actually because of the harassment by the red and white fans that escalated to the point of messing with his family that he decided it was time to leave the team.

“When They started playing with my family, my wife, my children. It was something that whether you like it or not, it has a good effect on you They are the least apt to shoot That’s a lot of nonsense, this is the reality,” he said.



Alexis Vega returns to Toluca getty images

“It made me want to react, write, and learn about all that other stuff, but then they eat FakePeople don’t have the courage to tell you face to face. I’m not going to start a fight because I don’t even know who he is.“He added.

alexis vega He assured that the last few months in Guadalajara were the most complicated during his stay in Rebano, as he received harassment from some users who were involved in the forward’s family issues.

,I had a very bad time the last six months I was at Chivas, more due to the fact that they messed with my family, but not so much that they threw me away. but very complex, Many times I came home and said to my wife: ‘I want to go now.’‘”, revealed.