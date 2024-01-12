Liga MX | Who scored the first goal of Clausura 2024?

after several weeks Liga MX The Clausura returns with the start of 2023 with the duel between The white chickens of Querétaro and the red devils of Toluca At La Corregidora Stadium.

Gallos Blancos scored the first goal of Clausura 2023

A few minutes were enough for fans of white chicken He will be filled with emotions as he screams the first goal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.

7′ Uruguayan defender in action Emmanuel Goulart He took a corner kick from a small area with his right foot to beat the Brazilian goalkeeper. Tiago Volpi.

a lot of Gularte It was reviewed in VAR for possible offside, however, in the end it was ruled good and the Gallos Blancos took the lead in the first match of the Clausura 2023.





read this also

carlos mayorga

In this way the Uruguayan player scored his second goal as a footballer. white chickenThe first was in a 1-2 defeat in the last Apertura 2023 tournament Atlas in Corregidora; The defender scored a brilliant goal from outside the area.

Liga MX continues in Mazatlán

first date activity Completion 2023 The duel continues this Friday at 10:00 PM ET Mazatlán FC and Atlético de San Luis At El Encanto Stadium in Mexican Pacific.