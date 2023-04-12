Liiv SANDBOX surprises by signing a former T1 player

Liiv SANDBOX has not been satisfied with the sixth position in the Spring Split of the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK) and wants to go further. To do this, the South Korean organization has decided to make changes to its starting five for the Spring Split. SANDBOX has been reinforced just three days after the end of the spring season with the addition of Park Jin-seong”teddy«, former T1 player. The shooter returns to the highest competition after five months absent.

Teddy returns to competition after not competing in the last Spring Split after finishing his stage as a player of Kwangdong Freecs. The South Korean is a starting player again five months later as Lee Myeong-joon’s replacement.”envyy«, who leaves Liiv SANDBOX two years later. Envyy was commissioned to replace the current FlyQuest shooter, Lee Chae-hwan “Prince«, after living the best season of his career fighting for the LCK MVP award.

The marksman’s return to Summoner’s Rift is marked by seeking his best level. For the last two years he has been part of the Kwangdong Freecs -Afreeca Freecs before the name change-, where he has been part of the bottom table of the ranking. The ADC seeks to recover the form he had at Jin Air Greenwings that led him to sign for SK Telecom T1, where he had a good year in 2019. In 2021 the player was sent to the bench since the three-time world champions definitively gave ownership to Lee Min-hyeong”Gumayusi“, about whom T1 CEO Joe Marsh confessed that he stayed at the club because he considered himself better than Teddy.

LSB Teddy : Liiv SANDBOX’s new BOT Laner

2023 LCK 서머 스플릿을 함께할 원거리 딜러를 소개합니다. pic.twitter.com/7QrGu6NSQu — Liiv SANDBOX (@LiivSANDBOX) April 12, 2023

The record that Teddy maintains five years later

Despite the fact that in the last two seasons the shooter has not had his best performance, Teddy still holds one of the most impressive records in League of Legends history. The South Korean holds the record for the most minions killed (1456) in a professional game. He did it as a Jin Air Greenwings player precisely against what would later be his team, SK Telecom T1, in a match that ended in victory in favor of Jin Air. The ADC has three LCKs behind it.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.