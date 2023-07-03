Like father like son? Michel Fournieret’s son arrested for attempted rape

Selim Fournieret, 35, who has been living on the Côte d’Azur under a different identity for several years, was arrested in Nice after attempting to rape a young woman in an elevator.

Police inform Nice-Matin that Selim Fournieret is in police custody in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) since the morning of Sunday, July 2, on charges of “attempted rape”.

He must have tried to rape some girl in the lift. What exactly happened remains to be clear. But there are certainly enough indications to keep him in custody for the time being.

If the allegations are true then he will follow in the footsteps of his parents.

Selim Fournieret was 15 when his parents Michel Fournieret and Monique Olivier were arrested and handed over to an uncle.

Read this also. The ex-wife of serial killer Michel Fournieret will appear before a French court

The serial killer was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 for the murders of seven young women between 1987 and 2001. He also misbehaved with most of them. His wife, Monique Olivier, also received a life sentence as an accomplice. She helped him find the ‘hunt’, as the ‘Monster of the Ardennes’ once declared.

Read this also. Netflix brings a new series about serial killer Michel Fournieret and his wife, who lured virgins to her husband

Both kept roaming here and there in search of victims. Olivier had to gain the girls’ trust and lure them into his car. The victims were abused at home.

Fournieret died in Paris two years earlier. Investigators believe he took a lot of secrets with him to his grave.