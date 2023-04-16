Like Fortnite! Pokémon GO does not want to split revenue with Google and Apple; open your own store

Epic Games had a strong battle with the Apple and Google mobile stores due to the restrictions they impose and do not allow the user to use them as open platforms, such as a PC. Apparently Epic Games was not the only dissatisfied with this, as Niantic has just seconded it with a similar measure, although without the problems with Apple and Google.

Epic Games declared war on Apple in 2020 by allowing gamers of Fortnite could buy game content ignoring App Store fees, which angered Apple, which removed Fortnite from his store, which led to a long legal battle that we all know.

What does this have to do with Pokémon GO? That 2 years later Niantic is essentially trying to do the same thing with its popular title, but unlike Fortnite makes it unattractive to the consumer.

What do they have in common Pokémon GO and Fortnite? They no longer want to pay fees to Apple and Google

This week Niantic launched the official web store for Pokémon GO. What this store does is that players can buy Pokémonedas directly from their PC in the official store operated by Niantic and thus not go through any means of Apple and Google, thus avoiding the payment of the fee of around 30% of each transaction.

The difference is that Epic Games enabled the purchase of V-Bucks or V-Bucks directly from the game, offering players discounted in-game content. Instead, Niantic does not include it in the game, but instead invites interested players to do it on their own in the store Pokémon GO through an email message. Apparently for this reason Niantic has not had problems with either Google or Apple.

However, the store Pokémon GO It is not available worldwide, but in certain regions, one of them being Australia. But it is possible to enter the store and in it we can see that several Pokécoins packages are offered that include additional Pokécoins at no extra charge.

Buy 1200 PokéCoins and receive an extra 60

Buy 2500 Pokécoins and receive an extra 150

Buy 5,200 PokéCoins and receive an extra 350

Buy 14,000 Pokécoins and receive an extra 1000

The store of Pokémon GO it benefits Niantic more than the player

It is striking that this move by Niantic comes to light a few days after it increased the price of Remote Raid Passes and the limit it imposed on their daily use.

With this movement, Niantic wants to ensure that the player does not spend more in the Google Play Store and App Store because of the fees and revenue sharing that it applies to all developers who bring their games to the platform. It is clear, but the problem is that what Niantic wants is to benefit and not so much to the player.

Epic Games actually offered discounted content during the fleeting moments when it evaded Apple and Google quotas. Niantic is failing in this, since even with the extra gift Pokécoins, it is cheaper to buy 100 Pokécoins through the game and the App Store or Google Play Store, as pointed out by people who have already tried the store and did the math.

Reddit users report that the prices in the web store are the same as in the game and the difference is the “bonus” amount of Pokécoins that the packages offer. But curiously the best, the one with 100 Pokécoins, is not in the web store. That being said, the 100 Pokécoins pack is still the best option when it comes to price-quantity (ignoring the time it takes to make several such transactions).

Despite this, Niantic touts its online store as the “best place” to get PokéCoins. Most on social networks and reddit criticized Niantic’s decision.

The company, however, has not publicly discussed this news, perhaps because it is not yet available worldwide. The store is expected to open in more regions “soon.”

What do you think of Niantic’s decision? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon GO is available on mobile devices. You can find more news related to this title if you visit our minisite dedicated to it.

