Like Zinedine Zidane… Jude Bellingham will wear number 5 at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham was officially presented to Real Madrid on Thursday morning. Striking: The midfielder will wear number 5 at Royal and thus follow in the footsteps of one Zinedine Zidane.

On Thursday morning, Bellingham successfully passed his medical at Real Madrid. By noon, the Spanish superpower officially announced its latest acquisition. A clearly emotional Bellingham thus welcomed himself to Real Madrid.

The English midfielder signed for six years and can’t wait to get started. “It’s the best day of my life. I’m very proud to have signed for the best club in football history. Hello Madrid!

Bellingham no longer plays with his regular number 22, but will be admired with the number 5 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham is following in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane, a great successor to the French…

