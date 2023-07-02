Lil Nas X announces ‘Slutty Summer’ debut at Rock Werchter

Lil Nas X performed a highly choreographed dance spectacle on the main stage. One that was also sung. A portion of simple pop entertainment.

lil nas x Seen at Rock Werchter on 2/7

Not long ago, there was a heated debate among festival-goers about whether there was any room at ‘Rock’ Werchter for a mainstream pop show. However, being able to attend such an American mega-production at a festival is more than a bonus. For example, in Werchter’s past, you could already see Kesha (2011) and Lady Gaga (2009) stepping out of their comfort zones. This year, quirky pop prince Lil Nas X came to prove that there’s more to him than just the hits ‘Old Town Road’ and ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’.

In an act like his, the eye wants as much as the ear and on that front Lil Nas X got you sustenance and then some. The main stage was set up as a sort of exotic desert landscape, where eight dancers, dressed as catwalk Amazons, were playing shots. ,Dune meeting of wakanda‘, we noted at the beginning of this feel-good show that was full of references.

For example, the dancers’ miniskirts flipped over Miu Miu’s skirts went viral on the web last year. Their charismatic leader, on the other hand, appeared in luxurious shaggy furs reminiscent of the shameful costumes of the French Charles Frager’s photographs. Far fetched? Before Monteiro became world famous as Lil Nas X of Lamar Hill, his Nicki Minaj fan account was widely followed on Twitter. In those circles, teenagers study their idols like PhD students putting a single-celled organism under a microscope for four years. Nothing is left to chance here. Even his drinking bottle was made of gold plating.

It’s even funnier that Lil Nas X was forced to improvise ripped pants. Because otherwise it was a strictly directed dance spectacle, which incidentally also included singing. You didn’t even hear 24-year-old singer Hope halfway through her concert. Then why four stars? Because Lil Nas X had a fun hour with his dance crew and he sounded fine when he took the microphone. In ‘Lost in the Citadel’ we got to know the singer as an emo punk and in ‘Dead Right Now’ – which wouldn’t be out of place in Beyoncé’s music – she showed she could hold her own as a rapper Is. ‘This What I Want’ and ‘Sun Goes Down’ were sunny hit parade pop.

However, for fans, Lil Nas X’s fun lies in his public celebration of his sexuality: ‘I also want to ride until I can’t anymore’, we read on a sign in the audience. And that was the most moral example. Lil Nas X served him sloppy pop songs like “Batty Boy” and “Scoop” in Shining Armor, in which he sang about his body. His ‘soldiers’ thumped on the ‘down soof hose’ as if their lives depended on it. For example, New American Pop Icons brought a slice of simple pop entertainment to the main stage. Are you in favor of it or not?