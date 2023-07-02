Lil Nas X can sing and entertain, but unfortunately his focus and attention soon fizzles out during his concerts ★★★☆☆

Sex was in every corner, edge and folds of the skin: in the erotic choreography, of course in the texts, in the background (including a x rated scene with the Minotaur), in costume (Horny Praetorian Guards, anyone?), in the eager French kiss between Lil and her favorite dancer. And especially the insane hip thrust she delivered during ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, which was the sexiest bootycall number since ‘Szarel, I’ve seen your ass’. So powerful that he shot out of his pants after a few minutes: ‘I just tore a hole in my pants!’

For some of the songs, Lil was the pharaoh of the meadow, a demagogue looking as tight as his abs. This Pride Month, I wish it was a more LGBTQ+ appropriate celebration. Then a medley of the mega hits ‘Old Town Road’, ‘Rodeo’ and the Nirvana cover ‘Something in the Way’, and a good one at that.



Image © Stefan Temmermann

On the other hand, it was certainly far more boozy and karaoke night than the concert itself. So what? Nice talk. But what was worse: Cocks and attention spans too short for the first time, too long costume changes, and so did the dance interval. After which the genie came out of the bottle, the fat came out of the soup and the tension was in the air outside the palace.

Lil Nas X: He can sing, and he delivers his show with style, conviction, and vibe. But entertaining a (remarkably) flooded meadow for a full hour was a bit too ambitious for the moment. He will get the match again.



Image © Stefan Temmermann

