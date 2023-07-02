Lil Nas X’s torso, Josh Homme’s mustache and Rosalia’s tsunami: not to forget on Rock Werchter’s fourth day

Headlines: Arctic Monkeys (Main Stage, 11:30 p.m.)rosalia (The Barn, 10:30 p.m.)Queens of the Stone Age (Main Stage, 9 p.m.)

Belgian: portland (Club C, 5:05 PM)amenra (The Barn, 2:25 PM)

Eye Catchers:

The Tesky Brothers (The Barn, 1 p.m.)

Not Nathaniel Ratliff, who had to cancel his favorite festival. Shame, but there is hope: Aussie brothers Josh and Sam Tesci look like they’ve grown up south american swamp, Read: retro soul, grain on vocals, horns, riffs and the ghost of Otis Redding. Bite the morning crust in the eye and look. Boss is a fan, so are we.

Amenara (The Barn, 2:25 PM)

Error by Booker: Amenara was to be played not at noon, but at half past two in the morning. The people of Kortrijk thrive in pitch darkness. Well, don’t let it get the better of you. Lazy people tend to label Amenara ‘doom metal’, but it is much more than that. more than music. An experience, healing, a spiritual shower. That the barn will smell fresh. A Midnight Mass in the Light of the Sun: come on instead.

Merol (Club C, 3.15pm)

Enough about eating pussy, playing tricks, and hanging girls. Merol has enough qualities to prevent him from being ‘at one with his songs’. debut record consolation prize Scored better in Flanders than Netherlands and swings like Dordrecht tight and op everything tastes better with soda She celebrates. Last week, Merol twisted his ankle at OLT Rivierenhof and the adrenaline continues. Because: “Dance is also possible with the upper body.” So no apologies.

Gabriels (The Barn, 4:05 PM)

Falsely accused of being tough. But for those who really know him, Gabriels is a quality brand unto himself. People who only meet on Sundays already know their Spotify list for the following week.soul of the future‘, the trio calls themselves. Even though the band has as much past attached to it. A bar of gospel, roots, funk, classic. But yes: the future belongs to Gabriel.

Lil Nas X (Main Stage, 7 p.m.)

If you weren’t ready to go Lil Nas X at first, don’t worry. Neither do we. And then we saw the images from Glastonbury. What. Used to be. He. Swaying in a blue gold mini skirt with a bull’s head on her waist. A cast iron fuselage. and a performance thatHowin show business. Yes, rap-with-a-banjo is Satan’s elevator music. But there’s a good chance that Lil Nas X will soon be making the coolest catwalk in Werchter.

Queens of the Stone Age (Main Stage, 9 p.m.)

His pupil Alex Turner is a step above his polar monkeys, but everyone knows: Josh Homme is the boss. QOTSA foreman (with a gunman these days) ‘saw’ himfunny machine‘Work has stalled over the years due to divorce, the death of friends and a cancer diagnosis. But the man keeps wavering. witness that awesome new record In New Roman times… there homme van jay sings carnaviewer, Grease your calves and come take a peek.

Rosalia (The Barn, 9:55 PM)

,la beyonce catalana, Si por favor. The promotion of flamenco has already passed Rosalia, but she in turn continues to explore and innovate. latest record motomamiSex-on-a-disc is and his latest foray into worst was a relentless tsunami of charm and ambition. Reggaeton in Werchter? The exception confirms the rule: by itself, Rosalia shouldn’t be here, and that’s why she comes from here.