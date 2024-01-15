Picture

Image Credit Rebecca Sapp/Contributor via Getty Images image size landscape-medium

Lil Nas on Thursday (March 7) Nazareth 2The sequel to his 2018 mixtape, Nazarene, The Georgia talent also shared a teaser song, in which he talks candidly about his sexuality as a youth.

“Cap and gown, I graduated and moved out of town, went to college where there was no one around me / Grindr sessions, sexting with faceless accounts, bringing bodies in, then sneaking them out / Back in middle school, I was running for d**k, seventh grade, sending some pictures to my mates / Daddy never knew what I used to do as a kid, he crucified me Would have offered / But trust me, I got it, I got it, trust me…”

As REVOLT previously reported, Lil Nas Diversity About being a voice for the LGBTQIA+ community. “I know in my lifetime, as long as I’m here, I will do my best to make that ceiling impassable where we can go as black gay people,” he said ahead of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Premiere of his documentary, lil nas, “I feel like we live in a generation where black gay people really control the culture, and they’re really helping take the world to the next level. And I think looking at us, our It’s going to have an impact on the youth.”

It’s been three years since the “Old Town Road” star released his debut LP, montero, a 15-song work with contributions from Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus. The album reached number 2 Board 200 with 126,000 first-week album-equivalent units, of which 22,000 were pure album sales. Standout Cut “Industry Baby” Earns Lil Nas Board Hot 100.