Lillia’s build with which Elyoya triumphs in solo queue

One of the main attractions of League of Legends is the scope it leaves open to be original with both the playstyle of the champions and their configuration. Especially smart players spend time theory craftingtaking on world champions like Cho Cheon-hee”BeryL» specialists in it. Within Europe one of the proper names is the jungle of MAD Lions, Javier Prades «elyoya“, what in only queue triumphs when playing Lillia thanks to an original build.

Elyoya plays Lillia in only queue mainly focusing on the following combination of Moonstone Renewer and Cosmic Rush. For the MAD Lions jungler, improvements to Cosmic Drive They are key: «This item has been improved and now it is very strong. 90 AP, 30 skill speed, 5% movement speed… When you hit three different skills it gives you 15% movement speed and 40 AP. Are the statistics Lilia’s favourites. Everyone is perfect with her.”

As for the Moonstone Renovator, however, Elyoya states that it’s not just stats that are most important. «The meaning is that Lillia is always in combat thanks to the passive, so you apply her passive right away and it you stack Super fast. Also, it gives you AP, skill speed, and life. One more time, statistics pretty. Combined [ambos objetos] you hit good hosts and the build it is relatively cheap“Said the MAD Lions jungler. At the moment this is giving results to the two-time champion of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC): according to data from OP.GGhave a win rate 62% in a total of 13 games.

The popularity of the Moonstone Renovator and Lillia’s status

According to data from U.GG, Lillia is currently not in her best shape. The champion has a win rate of 48.88% and popularity of 1.9%, something that takes her away from metagames like the 2020 World Cup where she did shine. According to Probuilds Fawn is currently played through two Mythic items: the usual Liandry’s Lament or Jak’Sho to make the champion a bruiser who can be in prolonged groupfights.

However, the build Elyoya with Lillia follows a trend of the last few months: using Moonstone Renewal with other champions and positions other than those of support. One of the most prominent cases is that of Dplus KIA medium Heo Su “ShowMaker”, who popularized the item with Ezreal. Basically, the South Korean offered through each Mystic Shot (Q) a quick activation of the passive ability to heal his allies.

