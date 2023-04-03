Lily Allen diagnosed with ADHD at 37

Lily Allen was able to confirm his diagnosis of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) adult. The 37-year-old singer said she already suspected it, because half of her family has this condition, but finally she received her own diagnosis and now she knows the treatment she needs to follow to alleviate symptoms such as impulsiveness, recklessness, lack of attention and hyperactivity.

In an interview with the newspaper “The Times” the singer commented: “I had to completely turn off social networks because, as soon as I look at them, hours of my day can pass”, she justified.

Lily, who is married to ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour, added: “It kind of runs in my family. And it’s just because I’m here in America, where they take these things a little more seriously than they do in England. I went to talk to someone and they said, ‘Have you thought about this?’ And I said, ‘Well, yes, I do.’

Allen began to dedicate herself to acting and she said that this was instrumental in becoming more disciplined. With her last role in the comedy series ‘Dreamland’, she explained that the profession helped her a lot:

“I think it’s a combination of age and being able to take responsibility and being genuinely fascinated and grateful for these opportunities, which I know so many people have been working towards their entire adult lives.”

But Lily assures that she has not abandoned music and continues to compose:

“I absolutely love writing music. I just don’t want it to be so much about me, autobiographical… I’m very sensitive to the consequences of it all, and I really don’t want to put myself out there that much,” she explains.

“When you’re a solo artist, it’s incredibly isolated. It’s your name above the door and you have to take responsibility for the words and their creative output in a way that I don’t with acting. And I’m finding that to be quite freeing.”, she states.

Lily Allen recalled, while participating in The Recovery podcast, a difficult moment in her life regarding insecurity: she started using a medication to lose weight and feel better. As a side effect, the singer developed a chemical dependency.

According to the Daily Mail, Lily explained that the situation happened in the year she performed on a Miley Cyrus tour of the Americas, Europe and Oceania, that is, in 2014.

But it did not stop there. Feeling bad about herself professionally and personally – she compared herself to the American artist –, the British even considered starting to use heroin.

“I had two successful pregnancies, and about six months after my youngest was born, we ran out of money, and I had to go back to performing again. But I weighed 88.9 kilos and I didn’t feel like a pop star at all.

So she chose a faster way to feel better and opted for an illicit drug.

“I became addicted to her because she made me feel invincible. Then I ended up supporting Miley Cyrus on tour in America,” she said. “It was when she was playing the song Wrecking Ball – it was a highly sexualized tour. I had just spent the last three years pushing babies out. I couldn’t feel any less (sexy). I had never supported anyone (on tours)…”, she added.

Then the lack of confidence and self-doubt began to flourish more and more.

“I was getting back into that phase of being a pop star, but I wasn’t doing it on my terms anymore. I was supporting a girl who was much younger and more attractive than I was, from what I felt.”

During this period, Lily began to abuse and drinking became even more of a part of her routine. “I found myself getting up in the morning and chugging down mini bottles of vodka or whiskey or whatever was left. Without the drugs… I was thinking, ‘I think I have a drinking problem. And none of those performances are working anymore. Maybe I should try heroin,'” she stated.

professional help

When he realized he was spiraling deeper and deeper, Allen decided to seek out expert support.

“I was in a scene where I saw what happens to people who use heroin. When that thought popped into my head, it was time to confront my demons. That was about five years ago. And I started to recover, ”she reported.

Thus, the artist got involved in a rehabilitation program with 90 meetings in 90 days, leaving drugs behind for six months. However, she had a relapse with alcohol and ended up losing her marriage to businessman Sam Cooper (father of her two daughters). Four years later, she returned to rehab.

“I make my thank-you list every day. And I try to make my gratitude list before I go to bed every night. It really keeps me in check and I go to (rehab) meetings regularly. I got to a point where I accepted that I can no longer be involved in all these things,” she noted.

That way, even your relationship with the heiresses was great. “I’m there to pick them up from the school gates whenever I can and take them in the morning and cook dinner. They come to me when they have problems. That is gold to me.”

In September 2020, Lily married American actor David Harbor in a ceremony held in Las Vegas. She became famous around the world after posting her songs on the social network MySpace in 2005. In 2006, she was able to release her first album: ‘Alright, Still’, which featured the hit song Smile.

