Lily-Rose Depp Comes To ‘The Idol’ Defense: “Never Felt So Safe And Respected On Set” celebrities

Lily-Rose Depp stars in ‘The Idol’ as pop star Jocelyn, who tries everything she can to get her status and career back on track after suffering a nervous breakdown. She slowly falls under the spell of a mysterious nightclub owner (and cult leader), played by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd). But the big TV debut of Johnny Depp’s daughter is being met with a backlash.

‘Outrageous’, ‘sexist’, ‘torture porn’, ‘worst sex scene ever’, etc. The press and critics are especially hard on HBO’s new expensive showpiece. That’s why many fans are concerned about lead actress Lily-Rose Depp, whose series has a high number of spicy or sexual scenes.

Now the actress herself has responded to this ruckus in an interview given to ‘Vogue’. “I’ve never been interested in puritanizing anything. It’s okay if this show isn’t for everyone. He is alright. I think the best art is to polarize,” she explains.

She adds, “To be honest, I have never felt so respected and safe on set. When it comes to nudity and the risky nature of my role, it was really intentional for me. Was excited for. I’m not.” Afraid of it and I think we live in a highly sexist world. It sounds interesting to find out.”

