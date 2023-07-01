Lily-Rose Depp enjoys sex scenes the press disliked: ‘Maybe there’s something wrong with me’ Show

Actress Lily-Rose Depp (24) only enjoys her candid sex scenes in the new HBO series Sculpture , The series has received rare harsh reviews, calling it misogynist ‘torture porn’. For Depp, visuals are important. “Maybe I’m a little crazy.”

No series has been so controversial in recent years SculptureHBO’s new prestige project and the intended successor to successes like game of Thrones And Excitement, Even before an episode was released on the streaming service, cast and crew members planted a bomb under it.

According to insiders, the story of a young pop star (Depp) who falls under the spell of a nightclub owner (Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd) was originally “layered” with a “feminist eye”. . When almost everything was shot, a new director took over. According to people involved, Sam Levinson and co-producer The Weeknd turned it into “torture porn.”

‘Worst sex scene ever’

The series received rave reviews and accordingly Los Angeles Times A New Gauge: ‘Is It That Bad’ Sculpture, Guardian Seen really “frustrating” torture porn that was shockingly of no creative value. Diversity called the series “disgusting”, gq Spoken after the second episode of “Worst Sex Scene of All Time”.

If the show’s purpose was to satirize fame, Press says it failed. writes, the series primarily depicts misogyny Los Angeles Times: Depp’s character serves as an object for The Weeknd’s character to use, preferably wearing as little clothing as possible. The Weeknd shrugged off all criticism and Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, had little to say. So far.

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in The Idol. ©HBO



Did Depp feel safe?

“We knew we were making something provocative and we didn’t hold back,” she says in this week’s Magazine. the trend, “I knew from the beginning that this was my goal. I never want to make anything purist. It’s okay if this series doesn’t appeal to everyone, the best art has a polarizing effect.” The sometimes violent scenes with Depp half-naked during recording caused concern about his well-being. He said, “I’ve never felt so respected and safe on set, in fact I’ve felt.”

“The nudity and the fierceness of the role was completely deliberate for me. It was important to me and something I wanted to do. I am not afraid of it. I think we live in a very sexualized world and I think it’s an interesting subject to explore.” In fact, Lily-Rose Depp enjoyed it and played all the scenes herself without any stand-ins .

therapeutic

She says, “I love such works (…) and I think there is nothing wrong with loving it.” Sun, The scenes are so obvious that many news sites dare not repeat them, but according to Depp they fit his character and were thought out to perfection. That’s why she doesn’t feel used.

“Maybe I’m a little paranoid,” she says. “But I feel really good after scenes like that because I find them very therapeutic in some way. (…) Maybe there’s something wrong with me, but it’s a kind of catharsis: I feel like I’m shaking off something I had to get rid of.” The process of finding the right feelings within yourself what she calls ‘therapies’ for conditions she herself has never experienced.

Lily Rose Depp in The Idol. ©HBO



no episodes removed

Depp’s famous parents have yet to comment on their daughter’s nude shots. He suspects that they are not jumping. “I don’t think any parent would want their child to be cold, so they would want me to cover them with a blanket,” she laughs.

fifth and final episode of Sculpture Appears on Sunday. It was reported this week that a sixth episode would have been canceled due to the criticism, but the show had already been shortened. HBO denies that a decision has already been made on a sequel.

Lily-Rose Depp on her Vogue cover. © Vogue Australia/Daniel Jackson



Watch The Idol trailer:

