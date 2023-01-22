Lima, Dota mecca | Dota 2 | Lima Major 2023 | The International | Sunday

On the eve of what will be the largest e-sports tournament in the history of Peru, Marco ‘Blue’ Espinoza, a semi-retired publicist, sits in one of the environments of the Gaming Factory, a center specialized in video games located in Lynx. He no longer does it to play warcraft 3 but to talk about 4D Sports, Peruvian studio dedicated to the production and transmission of events. He and eight members of this company organize Major Lima 2023a tournament of dota 2 which is only surpassed in importance by the world championship of the same game, which fans call The Internationaland that for the first time will have a South American headquarters.

