Lima Major Dota 2: Which Peruvians play in Infinity, the Costa Rican team known for League of Legends? | Lima Major 2023 | sports | e-sports

The Major Lima 2023 of dota 2 It will be the most important esports event in the history of our country so far and there is no doubt that many compatriots will give their all to be present. This time, we will talk about infinityone of the three teams whose roster is 100% made up of Peruvians.

Infinity is one of the three teams made up solely of Peruvians that will play the South American qualifiers for the Lima Major 2023 (DPC SA 2023 Tour 1, division 1).

Who are Infinity and what country are they from?

Infinity was formerly known as Infinity Esports and is nothing less than one of the organizations of esports oldest in Latin America. It was founded in Costa Rica in 2009 and, since 2014, it has become famous in the League of Legends scene.

In April 2020, the organization officially entered the competitive Dota 2 scene, hiring for this purpose four Peruvians (Alone, Valqui, Prada and NaoG) along with the Venezuelan Raykill as captain.

Infinity had its last full roster change in September 2022, at which time compatriots MoOz (today in B8) and PiPi (today in Ravens) left, and Argentines Yuma and Papita.

Infinity team for Lima Major 2023

Infinity’s active roster for the Lima Major 2023 qualifiers is:

Parker (former member of Infamous)

Leostyle (former member of Infamous)

Frank (former member of Infamous)

Genek (return)

Prada

Which Peruvian players could participate in the Lima Major 2023?

Peru has a high quota of professionals competing at the highest level of the DPC. Currently, there are 10 teams in the running within the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit, which features national talent. These are:

1. Thunder Awaken (South America division):

Peruvian players: Alone, ILICH and Accel

Other players: Knight and Michael~

2. Beastcoast (South America division):

Peruvian players: K1, Dark Mago, Sacred, Gojira and Stinger

3. Evil Geniuses (South America Division):

Peruvian players: Pakazs, Chris Luck, Matthew and Pandaboo

Other players: Wisper

4. Alliance.LATAM (South America division):

Peruvian players: Lumiere, Vitaly and Gardick

Other players: 4nalog and Thiolicor