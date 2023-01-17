Lima Major Dota 2: Who plays in Evil Geniuses, the team that expelled their roster to hire Peruvians? | Lima Major 2023 | sports | e-sports

The high level of professional players in Peru has been a vital factor for Valve to have decided to hold the Lima Major 2023 in dota 2 in our country, and one of the best evidences is Evil Geniuses. This is a world champion team that decided to expel its entire roster and hire Peruvians after seeing them shine in the last TI. Who are they?

Evil Geniuses is one of the 7 teams with Peruvians in their ranks that competes in the qualifiers for the Lima Major 2023 in the South American region (DPC SA 2023 Tour 1, division 1).

Who are Evil Geniuses?

Evil Geniuses is an organization of esports American whose headquarters are in Seattle. It is one of the oldest in existence, having been founded in 1999 to compete in games such as Counter-Strike and StarCraft.

In the world of Dota 2, she is especially known for having won TI5 (The International 2015), the fifth world championship in the history of the competition.

Did they fall in love with Peru?

After the last edition of The International (the Dota 2 World Cup) in 2022, Evil Geniuses made the decision to end his contract with the world stars he had on his roster: the Filipino Abed, the Russian Nightfall, the Danish Cr1t-, the Irish Fly and Canadian Arteezy.

Likewise, EG decided to move to the South American region to compete there. To do this, he hired a combination of Peruvians from beastcoast and Thunder Awaken, the two Peruvian teams that reached the final phase in the last World Cup The International 2022.

Evil Geniuses team for Lima Major 2023

The active roster of Evil Geniuses for the qualifiers for the Lima Major 2023 is: