Limburg United and Charleroi on their way to the semi-finals BNXT play-offs

No Ferdinand Zylka at Telnet Giants Antwerp. The German forward is battling a knee injury. Another rotation low, with Robbie Rosiers (elbow) still in hospital, along with Sinjoren who checked the study rounds (4-8) but fell quickly behind the facts against the more eager Charleroi. No energy on defense and a weak shot selection put Spirus up 14–10. After 25–13 it went to 27–18 through Jivon Jackson for the Carrollos. A quick rematch from Antwerp (29-25), but then it was Charleroi who promptly punished the Giants’ sloppiness. Rafael Lisboa and Milan Samardzic supported Zhivan Jackson and Spirus ran away with multiple 3-pointers and fast basketball to go 45–30 at the halftime point. Plus a little inspiration for the Giants in the third quarter. The shots didn’t fall and even when Nathan Kouta briefly missed the match in Charleroi with an injury, there was no question of an Antwerp return. Former Giant Yoeri Shopen hit a three-pointer: 56-41. The Giants entered the final slide trailing 64–48. Thijs de Ridder tried to turn the tide, but shot selection (24 of 64 shots and 7 of 30 three-pointers) on the one hand and a total lack of defensive punch on the other hand pushed Charleroi into a qualified player. . 85–67 win. The semi-finals are almost done for Spirus. A strong Jonas Delalieux (22 points, 7 rebounds), Miles Cale (14 points, 6 rebounds) and Alex Stein (21 points, 9 assists) pushed Limburg United to a 72–50 lead after a 48–32 bonus halftime. The Limburgers in Alverburg in Hasselt also did not budge in the last quarter and won a resounding victory.

Charleroi-Telnet Giants Antwerp 85-67

Quartz: 27-18, 18-12, 19-18, 21-19

charleroi : Fogang 0, Libert 3, Lisboa 19, Prepelic 4, Ijaw Bolavi 2, Kuta 8, Jackson 24, Makwa 10, Schoepen 6, M. Samardjic 9

Telenet Giants Antwerp: Anderson 15, Bradford 13, Marinkovic 3, Mwema 5, Upshaw 15, Smout 5, Van Kleemput 5, D’Aspelier 6, De Ridder 9

Limburg United-Groningen 87-67

Quartz: 26-19, 22-13, 23-13, 16-19

Limburg United: Kel 14, Delalieux 22, Desiron 13, Hammonds 6, Stein 21, Lesuis 6, Dedry 0, Damon 0, De Zeeuw 5

Groningen: Magdewski 7, Gadefors 7, Brandwijk 6, Branch 14, Mauns 18, Williams 3, Hollanders 6, Olisemka 6