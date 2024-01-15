Limited time offer from ETECSA starting today! Get 25GB, Free WhatsApp and 2000 Cups

From today, March 11, an ETECSA offer is starting with a time limit, as it will only be active until next March 17. That means from today Monday till next Sunday. The benefits of this international recharge include a 25GB “gift”, as well as free WhatsApp and 2,000 pesos for your wallet.

According to the official ETECSA website, from March 11 to 17, 2024, every prepaid customer who receives an international recharge in that period – equal to or greater than 500CUP and not more than 1250CUP – will receive an additional bonus of 25 GB (all networks ) ) Also enjoy free WhatsApp (24 hours a day).

Furthermore, they specify “If the customer has received: a recharge, plan, or international promotion in the last 30 days, they will earn 2000CUP balance which will be added to their main balance in the recharge amount”

“Customers who have not received a recharge, plan or international promotion in the last 30 days at the time of receiving this international recharge will only receive the recharge amount in their main balance. Therefore, they will not receive 2000 CUP as the remaining amount,” he added.

ETECSA offer from today

Customers who receive multiple recharges on the same day or on different days during the promotion get credited with both the main balance and the bonus. This means that according to Etecsa, the duration of the bonus is extended with each new recharge, allowing customers to enjoy it for a longer period.

From today this ETECSA international recharge offer has this limit, as it will be valid from March 11 to 17, 2024: from 00:01 am on March 11 to 11:59 pm on March 17, 2024, Cuba time.

According to ETECSA, from which sites can it be recharged? The websites they promote are: Dtone, Ding, Rechargegascuba, Cubacel.etopuponline, Recharge-phones and Catapulk, among others.

The recharge amount must be between 500 CUP to 1250 CUP for this offer to be valid. This promotion will not be applicable below 500 cups, nor above 1250 cups.



