Line dancers set off sun-drenched Boukermis (Dilbeek)

The famous slogan of the Savio community ‘Te Savio Rahta Hai’ was once again honored during the last Bowkarmis. An extensive and sun-drenched activity program this year, ranging from the evening market on Friday, performances by Sam Gorris and the MOP Orchestra Dee G-Bloozers, to the massive flea market and final performance by okra line dancers on Monday, attended by young and old .

reconstruction

A large portion of the proceeds from Boukermis this year will also be used for the maintenance of the Savioparochi buildings, which are used by several associations in the close-knit Dilbeek community. The event thus continues a tradition that began in the 1960s with the intention of raising funds for a new church and accompanying parish centre. In the 1980s, a fire destroyed the nursery. Nevertheless, Bouwkermis provided part of the money needed for the reconstruction.