Line dancers set off sun-drenched Boukermis (Dilbeek)

Bouwkermis again attracted many people in recent days to the Savio Parish Square in Dilbeek.
The famous slogan of the Savio community ‘Te Savio Rahta Hai’ was once again honored during the last Bowkarmis. An extensive and sun-drenched activity program this year, ranging from the evening market on Friday, performances by Sam Gorris and the MOP Orchestra Dee G-Bloozers, to the massive flea market and final performance by okra line dancers on Monday, attended by young and old .
reconstruction
A large portion of the proceeds from Boukermis this year will also be used for the maintenance of the Savioparochi buildings, which are used by several associations in the close-knit Dilbeek community. The event thus continues a tradition that began in the 1960s with the intention of raising funds for a new church and accompanying parish centre. In the 1980s, a fire destroyed the nursery. Nevertheless, Bouwkermis provided part of the money needed for the reconstruction.
