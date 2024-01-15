Line-ups confirmed for La Liga matches

This Saturday, February 24th starting at 10:15am Barcelona by Xavi Hernandez will have to face Getafe by Jose Bordalas For the meeting as per 26th League, at Lewis Co.’s Olympic Stadium,

The last time the two teams met was in August last year, the match ended in a 0-0 draw on the opening day of this season. league 2023/24, Similarly, out of the last five games, barcelona They managed to win two and tied the other three (incidentally they were all 0-0).

kulesh They have had a regular series of matches in terms of results achieved, out of the last four matches, they have won two and drawn two (in all competitions). in the table of spanish league They are in third place with 54 points and are far away from the top, so they will have to secure their place first. Champions And then try to fight the above two.







Thus, those who commanded xavi hernandez They have come back after playing a 1-1 draw naplesFor the first leg of the Round of 16 Champions League, Whereas, on the last date spanish leaguethey beat 2-1 Celta Vigo,

When Azulones They are in tenth place with 34 points and are currently in mid-table, and they are very close to the teams in the cup standings, so the illusion of an international cup is still alive.

who led jose bordalasThey drew 1-1 in their last game in the Spanish league Villarreal, so far this season league 2023/24They won only eight games, drew ten and lost seven times.







Barcelona vs Getafe: Lineups for the LaLiga match

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araújo, Christensen, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Gundogan, Kubarsi; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix. Coach: Xavi Hernandez.







Getafe: David Soria Juan Iglesias, Jayne, Gaston, Rico; Maksimovic, Ilaix Moriba, Luis Milla; Greenwood and Borja Mayoral. DT: Jose Bordalas.







Barcelona vs Getafe: Time, TV and how to watch LaLiga match online

Barcelona and Getafe will play at the Luis Co. Olympic Stadium for the 24th matchday of La Liga on Saturday, February 24., It will begin at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. usa and can be followed live via ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the meeting between The Mundo Deportivo USA editorial team will offer you exclusive coverage of Barcelona and Getafe,