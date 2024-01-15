Lionel Messi’s playlist revealed: This is the music he listens to most – International Football – Sports

inter miami footballer Lionel Messi This Tuesday he published a matchday playlist consisting of the songs he listens to before taking the field, including Bad Bunny, Maluma, Rosalia and Karol Gamong many other Latin artists.

The list, which features 60 songs and runs 3 hours and 30 minutes, was shared by Apple, which broadcasts MLS through its Apple TV platform this season.

The first song on Messi’s list is ‘Another Night in Miami’ bad bunny, a glimpse of what his city has been like over the past year; After this ‘Despacito’ luis fonsi and daddy yankeeand ‘trophy’ Maluma and Yandel,

picture: Maluma’s Instagram

Bad Bunny is, in fact, Macy’s favorite, as six of the songs on the list are hers. In addition to ‘Another Night in Miami’, they appear: ‘Pero Negro’ with Feed, ‘Monaco’, ‘Candy B Vuelve’, ‘Un x100to’ with Grupo Frontera and ‘Ojitos Lindas’ Stereo bomb.

The list also includes Raw Alejandro’s ‘Everything About You’ in the top ten. ‘I Ask God’ by JuanesBizarrap’s Session 58 with Young Miko or ‘Hawaii’ by Maluma.

‘Clona’ by Karol G and Peso Pluma‘Despecha’ by Rosalía, ‘Avamos’ by J Balvin, ‘La Bachata’ by Manuel Turizo or ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ by Selena, are other songs that are included in the list of the Argentine world champion.

Messi saves space in the list for his compatriots, such as the reggae band Los Cafres with ‘Hijo’ or the cumbia singer Sergio Torres with ‘Mira Como Baila’ and ‘Enganchados’. ‘Mesita’ by Nikki Nicole, Mesita and Tiago PZK or ‘Ya No Volveres’ by Luck Ra, La Conga and K Personales or ‘To Sin Me’ by Dread Mar-I are also part of the Rosario star’s Argentine repertoire. ,

Although the playlist is dominated by Latin artists, Messi stepped out of the genre with songs like Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop De Music’, ‘Feel Good Inc.’ by Gorillaz, ‘Highway to Hell’ by AC/DC, ‘Vertigo’ by U2 or ‘First Person Shooter’ by Drake.

Messi begins his second season with Inter Miami this Wednesday, where he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain last year after winning the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina. Inter Miami’s official debut this season will be on Wednesday at 8:00 pm local time against Real Salt Lake at home to the DRV PNK Stadium.

efe

