Lionsgate announces AAA John Wick game is in development – this is gaming

There’s an incredible demand for established media products in the games industry right now, and publishers and developers are constantly on the lookout for the next big AAA adaptation. Interestingly, one title that seems to be getting greenlit is John Wick.

That’s according to Joe Drake, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, who said at the company’s most recent quarterly meeting that Lionsgate is moving into the AAA gaming space with the John Wick brand as they look to expand the franchise.

“Now we’re getting into that franchise, not only in the AAA video game space, but we’re seeing regular spin-offs, television, growing that universe so that there’s a regular stream of a franchise where audiences clearly need it,” Drake said (via ComicBook.com).

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a AAA John Wick game. Last November, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer also expressed interest in a major video game adaptation from the brand, saying, “I don’t want to get too ahead of the curve, but we do believe we’ve made a major AAA game out of John Wick.” Can go.. We’ve got offers.”

Whether Drake’s recent comments mean Lionsgate has partnered with a developer for an AAA John Wick game hasn’t been explicitly confirmed, but it’s clear the company is moving forward with that intention. How long this will be before it is officially announced remains to be seen.

