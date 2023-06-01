Lionsgate confirms John Wick 5 is on the way

So we finally have confirmation of this, arguably the worst kept secret in the film world that everyone has been waiting for. Yes, there will be a fifth John Wick film. Not surprising, given that the franchise has only grown in popularity, and with John Wick: Chapter 4 breaking all previous records with over $400 million in revenue, it seemed clear that another film Was on the way

The news was officially announced during an internal sales meeting at Lionsgate, where studio head Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth John Wick film would be produced (albeit in the early stages). Drake also mentioned how Lionsgate plans to expand the brand beyond the film world with AAA games based on the character and several TV spin-offs. According to ComicBook.com, which got wind of it, Drake said the following during the encounter:

“What’s official is, as you know, Ballerina is the first spin-off coming out next year. We’re developing three more, including (John Wick 5) and the television series, “The Continental,” which is coming soon. And so we’re building the world and when those five movies come together, we’ll be organic – we’ll organically evolve how we start telling those stories. But you can count on the regular cadence of John Wick can do. “

In short, if you like John Wick, it’s great – and the world clearly can’t get enough of Keanu Reeves and his violent adventures. Now Lionsgate just needs to sign the actor to keep reprising the role, because without him, we’re not sure the brand will stay the same.

Are you excited about the 5th Wick movie? Or is it enough with the movies we’ve already got?