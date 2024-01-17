Liquid Hair: Jessica Chastain Embraces This Hair Trend With Mirror Shine

Shine has always been a hair concern. But in recent seasons, a trend that glorifies extreme shine has been very popular among celebrities. We talk about “liquid hair” or “fluid hair” in French. Has all of Hollywood already adopted this hairstyle concept? Show smooth hair with a mirror-like shine that almost gives the impression that hair is liquid. Have you fallen for this hair statement? The excellent Jessica Chastain. On the Emmy Awards red carpet, the actress caused a sensation with a long green dress that perfectly highlighted her signature red hair and looked brighter than ever.

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

How to adopt “liquid hair”?

The secret to this hair trend lies in one key ingredient: keratin. This natural protein used to deeply nourish the fiber helps to relax the hair, eliminate hair fall and provide incomparable shine. If it is better to entrust your hair to a professional to model this beauty treatment, know that it is also possible to achieve it at home thanks to targeted treatments. our favorite? Color Wow “Dream Coat”, designed by hair stylist Chris Appleton, pioneer of the “liquid hair” trend.