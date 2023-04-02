List | April Fools 2023: all the pranks this year

As every year, this Saturday, April 1, the april fools«Day of the Innocents» international, instance where companies and brands from all over the world make jokes about their franchises to viewers.

As we have done for the past few years, in Geek Alert we will be collecting as many jokes as possible. We remind you that usually last 1 day publishedso they should enjoy them while they are visible, before they are deleted.

Note: We will be constantly updating the note, so we advise you to update the list from time to time to see what’s new.

The jokes of this 2023

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog: SEGA released a daring new experience for the franchise on Steam, a visual novel and point-and-click adventure that takes place on Amy’s birthday, where she throws a murder mystery party for all her friends aboard the Mirage Express.

As you uncover the truth, while interrogating some of your favorite characters from the Sonic series, you’ll wonder if this really is an innocent game, or perhaps something more sinister…

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS brings back a new special mode: Bizarro Battle Royale. Available until April 10, it places players on a battlefield filled with giant chickens and zombies with special abilities.

Set in the dreams of the Lone Survivor, this mind-blowing experience will allow players to collect OP Coins from zombies, unlucky players, and chickens to purchase temporary OP items that will grant buffs like increased HP, invulnerability, the ability to see enemies on the map, and more.

ASUS He shows us several of his products for this great 2023: How to stay fresh and victorious with his new ROG Skadi , the world’s first dual-chamber food and drink game chassis. Made with multiversal technology, we keep all your essentials relaxed. Keep the competition fried with your TUF TURBO MAX 4900 air fryer that will allow you to have a great “energy efficiency”.

IGN shows us what would be a highly anticipated crossover: M3gan MAN

As if that were not enough, IGN also tells us more about the new Nintendo Switch Online update, which will allow the voices of Super Mario Bros. The Movie to be used in Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo is adding the voice actors from The Super Mario Bros. Movie to some of its biggest games through Nintendo Switch Online, with the option to have Chris Pratt’s voice in the original Super Mario Bros., and Jack Black’s Bowser in Mario Odyssey. https://t.co/0chdVE8ZnA pic.twitter.com/9FJToLFfjm —IGN (@IGN) April 1, 2023

pokemon company expands its annual promotional campaign “Together with Pokémon”, starring Lechonk, a new specimen of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It is accompanied by activities for pokemon TCG (being able to obtain a special letter in specialized participating stores in Mexico; WePlay, and Zmart and Geeks in Chile), a special frame in Pokemon Unite and see a special short pokemon tv.

Love Live! sunshine expands on his 2020 joke, bringing the song from cyazalea kiss. They do not miss the opportunity, managing to cosplay the same seiyuu with their parody of Saint Seiya.

@lovelive_official 「シャゼリア☆キッス☆ダダンダーン」 シャゼリア☆キッス爆誕3周年! BD BOXに収録💓 #lovelive #シャゼキス #君はもうあの輝きを見たか ♬ オリジナル楽曲 – ラブライブ！僅シリリ

Duolingo and Peacock announce their new reality called «love language«, where 20 single people will be in a house to find true love, but they all speak different languages. Every day they will have classes with the famous owl to understand each other, but they will suffer the consequences if they don’t learn. Only one couple will be the winner.

Razer shows us his Razer Razernew RGB shaver ready to feel shaved everywhere.

Magic the Gathering: Arena gives us a touch of reality, being able to use damaged card backgrounds in our decks

Overwatch 2 He shows us the new lines he has for his heroes on this “special day”.

innersloth brings us the return of his “horse mode” to among us. It will be available until April 2.

Tesla He shows us his progress in his Cybertruck, although “the end” does not end well at all… referencing true gif of the famous green truck.

Disgaea he takes a step away from his traditional RPGs, only to switch to a Sim Date. You will take the role of someone summoned from another world and turned into a “cute” Prinny roza, who is appointed as the secretary of the Demon King’s upbringing, in the academy of the domain world. To return to your world, you have no choice but to turn one of the “candidates” into a “splendid demon king”. Clearly, it will feature different characters from the franchise, ready to be “smitten.” It will be released on January 30, 200000002003.

beach He also decided to join Sim dates, having an Otome game with your favorite characters available for the day.

Genshin Impact he found nothing better than to turn game characters into cats. If it weren’t for the fact that the descriptions of him are “Meow, meow and meow?«, we would know more about them. We have Diluc, Keqing, Wanderer and Kuki Shinobu

rainbow six siege celebrate the day with the event «Rainbow is Magic» (rainbow is magic), which will literally return to the game in a "Rainbow".

Street Fighter 6 It gives us advances in its development, including a tool that you can do combos and attacks with a button. It is so easy, that you can even fight with your cat.

Minecraft announced its new update “the vote”, which will allow you to make brutal changes to the game. Change someone to gold, make the game more difficult or turn your enemy into a rabbit. The choice is yours.

planet side 2 it gives us the possibility of making a tandem team, for when your rifle is not long enough for your friend to help you.

LEGO dares with a «majestic horse“, which has interchangeable parts, such as a face and quite recognizable shoes. So Much Fun~

Baldur’s Gate 3 It will allow you to play in a way never seen before: like a cheese.

We’ve heard your feedback on cheesing encounters, and are proud to announce a brand-new way to play Baldur’s Gate 3 😌 pic.twitter.com/lWpL8oXUvx — Larian Studios is releasing BG3 on August 31st 🥳 (@larianstudios) April 1, 2023