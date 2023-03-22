List of new Pokémon that Ditto transforms into

Pokémon GO has started his event “Let’s go there!”. This brings us a lot of things, like the possibility of get more Meltan wave appearance of Pansage, Pansear and Panpour around the world. However, what concerns us today is a different one: Ditto’s new transformations.

And it is that this creature does not let itself be seen in Pokémon GO with his real body, since always appears converted into other Pokémon. Today, I come to tell you detail What creatures does Ditto transform into in the game?. And it is that these have changed with the arrival of the new event.

Ditto transformations in Pokémon GO

The Transformation Pokémon can become the following creatures:

Digglet 🕳

Grimer ☠️

snubbull 🐶

Corphish 🦀

Starly 🕊

Roggenrola 🪨

Tympole 💧

litleo 🦁

Ditto It is a Pokémon that has the ability to rearrange their cellular structure to take on the appearance of other creatures, as you have been able to verify with this list. However, it has a weak point. According to the Pokedex, if he is made to laugh he will lose the ability to sustain the transformation. The latter has nothing to do with Pokémon GO, although it is quite curious.

And here comes the information about Ditto’s transformations in Pokémon GO. Have you managed to catch many of them so far? Do you have any curious stories with the surprise transformation he does after capture? I invite you to share your experience in the comments.

Before finishing, I remind you that we have already announced the first Pokémon GO event for the month of April. It is nothing more and nothing less than the Community Day April 2023. This will feature Togetic (not Togepi) and will allow us to get hold of several Togekiss who know an exclusive movement: Aural sphere. Do you like the celebration? Well, I leave you all the details in the linked news.