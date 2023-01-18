List of the most downloaded PlayStation video games

Start a new year and PlayStation made a recount of the global results of its digital store in which the most downloaded video games were listed during the past year, where curiously they do not lead the most awarded titles as is the case of God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring.

As for the next-generation console, PlayStation 5, the first place is held by the Electronic Arts football simulator, FIFA 23followed by the journey through the Nine Realms of God of War Ragnarok and finishing in third place we find the intense adventures of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

List of the most downloaded games from the PS Store in 2022

Most downloaded PS5 games in 2022: FIFA 23, God of War: Ragnarök, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Grand Theft Auto V, Elden Ring, Mortal Kombat 11, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 22, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West

Most downloaded PS4 games in 2022: FIFA 23, FIFA 22, Grand Theft Auto V, The Last of Us: Part II, Minecraft, Cuphead, God of War: Ragnarök, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2

Most downloaded PS VR games for PS4 in 2022: Beat Saber, Job Simulator, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, SUPERHOT VR, Creed: Rise to Glory, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, Batman: Arkham VR, Sniper Elite VR, DOOM 3 VR, GORN

Most downloaded free-to-play games of 2022: Fall Guys, Call of Duty: Warzone/ Warzone 2.0, Fortnite, Multiversus, eFootball 2023, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Apex Legends and REC Room.

FIFA Among the most downloaded for PS VR on PS4, the favorite was Beat Saber, and for F2P the most popular was the party-type battle royale, Fall Guys.