Where it once started with Foote 111, we soon moved to the Foote Hour’s Q-Top 500, followed by the Foote 1500; The list that you and millions of other Q listeners took in at large. Also this year it is time for the biggest radio party week of the year. The Foute 1500 is back, and we’re going to celebrate again!

last week we got a record number of ballots I thank you! All votes have been counted and the list is complete. As you’re used to from us, we’ll be keeping the top 10 a secret for the time being… all we can say is that the top 10 looks pretty different from years past.

Starting tonight, enjoy the worst music on the radio non-stop for a week. From 18:00 to 23 June, 18:00 you will only listen to Foute 1500. day and night! To open the list, Kai, Tom & Bram called on the first 1,500 listeners to participate in a National Confetti Moment together. All over the Netherlands, the audience has confetti shooters ready to blast off the list together!

To warm up beforehand, Domion had artists as guests throughout the week at the start of Foote Month on the Q-afternoon show, performing their own unplugged versions of Foote tracks. Watch all the performances from FLEMMING, Ilse DeLange, Claude and Marco Schuttmacher below.

