Listen to Madonna and Sam Smith’s new single, Vulgar

“Stripper walks in heels all black, like Madonna,” says Smith at the start of the new single, in which the two performers play more spoken word than vocals. This sets the tone of a peppy dance number.

“Are you ready for a brawl?”

A collab between the Queen of Pop and the singer of the controversial Unholy has been in the air for a while now. Smith first hinted at the collaboration in a social media clip in which the two artists alternately called “Sam and Madonna”. While announcing the single last week, the pair also showed off some custom branding for the collab: S&M.

Attentive fans may have already suspected that the two would be releasing a single together. It was Madonna who announced Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance during the Grammys: “Are you ready for some controversy?” cried the singer, who has, in the past, given ample stellar performances both musically and thematically. “If they call you shocking, outrageous, disturbing, problematic, provocative, or dangerous, you’re definitely onto something.” So ‘a match made in heaven’.

Listen to Sam Smith and Madonna’s new empowering single here: